FBI Offers $150K Reward For Mortgage Fraud Runaways

The FBI continues its search for John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion, who vanished after a Hawaii mortgage fraud scheme, with rewards up to $150,000 each.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is urging the public to assist in locating John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion, a married couple who have been absent from the justice system for more than 16 years. Authorities are offering monetary rewards of up to $150,000 for any credible information that leads to their arrest and capture. The FBI maintains both individuals on its Most Wanted Fraudsters list, highlighting the severity of their financial crimes and their continued evasion of federal law enforcement. This high-profile search effort persists despite the couple disappearing from public view shortly after pleading guilty to a massive mortgage fraud operation in Hawaii.

FBI Search For Missing Fraudsters

The core detail of this ongoing investigation involves two individuals, John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion, who remain at large after skipping their sentencing hearing in July 2010. They are currently listed on the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list, a designation that was updated in June 2026 to reflect their continued fugitive status. The couple last resided in Mililani on the island of Oahu before fleeing justice. Their disappearance occurred immediately after they admitted to orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that resulted in significant financial loss for multiple families in the region. Federal arrest warrants were issued against them when they failed to appear before the judge on the scheduled date, triggering a prolonged manhunt that has spanned over a decade and a half.

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Mortgage Fraud Scheme Mechanics

The legal troubles for the Dimitrions began in February 2009 when they were indicted by a grand jury for their roles in a complex mortgage fraud operation. Just two months later, in April 2009, both husband and wife entered guilty pleas to the charges, formally acknowledging their involvement in the illegal activities. The scheme centered on exploiting financially distressed homeowners who were facing the threat of foreclosure. The couple utilized their business entities to approach these vulnerable property owners, offering to take over their homes under the pretense that they would restructure the owners' debts and improve their financial standing. Victims were led to believe that the profits generated from the eventual sale of their properties would be reinvested to benefit the original homeowners.

Theft And Extravagant Lifestyle

Contrary to the promises made to their victims, the FBI investigation revealed that the Dimitrions diverted the proceeds from the home sales to fund an opulent and luxurious lifestyle. Instead of resolving the financial distress of the property owners, the couple amassed wealth through deceptive practices. Several families on the island of Oahu lost their homes entirely as a direct result of this betrayal. The Bureau noted that John Michael Dimitrion, born on April 12, 1976, in Hawaii, had developed expensive tastes that included high-end sports cars, designer clothing, expensive jewelry, and premium electronic gadgets. Furthermore, he maintained a significant collection of Airsoft replica firearms. His wife, Julieanne, born on March 22, 1972, in Massachusetts, shared similar interests, favoring designer handbags, luxury shoes, and high-end lingerie. Media reports from Hawaii News Now in June indicated the couple had previously lived in a mansion in Hawaii Loa Ridge and drove matching Maserati luxury vehicles.

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Stakeholder Positions And Identities

Identifying the fugitives accurately is a critical component of the investigation, as the pair uses multiple aliases to evade detection. John Michael Dimitrion is also known to use the names John M. Dimitrion and John Dela Cruz. Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion operates under the variation Julie Anne Baldueza Dimitrion. Although both are legally listed as American nationals by the federal government, previous media reports have identified them as Filipino-Americans. Their use of multiple names and aliases complicates efforts by law enforcement to track their movements across different jurisdictions. The FBI continues to emphasize that these individuals are dangerous not only because of their past financial crimes but also because they remain at large without accountability for their actions.

Real-World Impact And Next Steps

The consequences of the Dimitrions' actions extend beyond their own evasion of justice, as the victims of their scheme suffered profound personal and financial losses. Families who trusted the couple with their properties were left homeless and in debt, a traumatic outcome that the FBI highlights to underscore the gravity of the crime. The scheduled sentencing date for the couple was July 6, 2010, before the US District Court in Honolulu. Since they failed to appear on that date, the judicial process was interrupted, and the warrants for their arrest were issued. The FBI continues to seek information regarding their current whereabouts, urging anyone with knowledge of their location to come forward. The offer of rewards up to $150,000 each serves as a significant incentive for the public to assist in closing this long-standing case and bringing the fugitives to justice.