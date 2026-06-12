Father of Drowned Basketball Player Calls for Justice Following Team-Building Activity Tragedy

The father of basketball player Chukwuemeka Divine Adili has called for justice following his son's death during Ateneo's team-building activity last Monday. Elias expressed his pain and devastation in a social media post, saying that his family is highly pained and devastated by the demise of his son out of carelessness.

The father of basketball player Chukwuemeka Divine Adili on Friday called for justice following his son's death during Ateneo 's team-building activity last Monday. Elias , the father of the late player, expressed his pain and devastation in a social media post, saying that his family is highly pained and devastated by the demise of his son out of carelessness.

He also mentioned that his son evaporated like a steam out of their sight. Elias further added that his family is missing his son and their tears seem endless. In an earlier interview with GMA News Online, Elias expressed his disappointment and disheartening experience with the incident.

He stated that he is a fan of Ateneo but was disheartened and disappointed by the incident because there were measures that were supposed to be in place before taking people to water and those things were neglected. Ateneo revealed that the players were engaged in a conditioning exercise in knee-deep water near the shoreline when they were suddenly engulfed by massive waves and a powerful rip current.

While most of the players managed to fight their way back to safety, Rene and Divine were pulled away. The Nigerian Embassy in Manila had earlier stated that Adili's family requested an autopsy to be conducted on his body





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Chukwuemeka Divine Adili Elias Ateneo Team-Building Activity Drowning Tragedy

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