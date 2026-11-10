Father Abandoned Family in 2002 Reunites After 24 Years in Paranaque

Nando Nieva returns after 24 years to reunite with daughter Dianne in Paranaque. The family, who endured poverty after his departure, faces the emotional challenge of forgiving him.

In a powerful display of resilience and eventual forgiveness, Nando Nieva has reunited with his eldest daughter, Dianne Nieva, in Paranaque after a 24-year absence. The emotional meeting marks the end of a long separation that began in 2002 when Nando abandoned his family, leaving his wife, Nieva, to raise four children alone. The story highlights the enduring impact of parental abandonment and the complex journey toward reconciliation.

The Departure and Family Hardship in Cavite

Dianne Nieva recalls that she was only in Grade 5 when their father vanished, leaving behind a three-month-old baby, Daisy, and a one-year-old son, Dexter. The siblings grew up in Cavite, where Dianne remembers her father as a responsible provider before his sudden disappearance. Initially, Nando was attentive, ensuring his children were cared for and taken to school regularly. However, everything changed abruptly in 2002 when he left without explanation, disappearing like a bubble.

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The departure left a profound void in the household, with Nando's wife, Nieva, struggling to support the family alone. Nieva took on various jobs, including doing laundry and working as an on-call household helper, to make ends meet. The financial strain was severe; the family often relied on the charity of relatives, and meals were scarce. Dianne remembers dividing a single egg to share with her siblings, mixing it with rice to ensure everyone received a tiny portion of sustenance.

The Son's Perspective and Sister's Struggle

Dexter, now grown, remembers asking his mother about his father's whereabouts, only to be told that their dad had already left. The emotional toll of the abandonment created lasting resentment among the siblings. Danica, another sibling, has moved to Taiwan and now works there, sending remittances to help support their mother's basic needs. This contribution has been vital for the family's survival, yet it could not erase the pain of their father's absence.

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Despite the hardships, Dianne maintained a clear memory of her father from his earlier years. The contrast between the responsible father of her childhood and the stranger who returned decades later was stark. The family's experience in Cavite was defined by poverty and the emotional burden of a missing parent, which shaped Dianne's upbringing and her eventual understanding of complex adult emotions.

The Chance Encounter in Paranaque

Years later, Dianne moved to Paranaque, the same city where her father had previously resided and where he eventually ended up living as a homeless man. The reunion began unexpectedly when Dianne's husband spotted Nando sleeping on a street bench. The sight of his father living in such destitution stirred conflicting emotions in Dianne. She admitted feeling a mix of anger and fear, noting the pain of seeing her father, who once provided for her, now reduced to begging and wandering the streets.

Although she felt the weight of his past actions, Dianne's perspective shifted as she became a parent herself. She gained a deeper understanding of the struggles and pressures that can lead to poor life choices. This maturity allowed her to find the courage to approach her father. She decided to seek him out, driven by a desire to understand what had happened over the decades and to confront the emotions she had carried since childhood.

Nando's Confession and 24-Year Exile

When Dianne finally approached Nando on the bench, he initially did not recognize her. However, upon hearing his eldest daughter's name, his demeanor changed instantly. He embraced her, and in that moment, he revealed the truth behind his 24-year disappearance. Nando explained that he had fallen into bad habits, particularly after joining a group of friends that led him astray. His downward spiral involved criminal activity, including carnapping charges.

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Nando was incarcerated for 12 years, a period that consumed the middle years of his children's lives. Upon his release during the pandemic, he faced immense shame and fear about returning to his family. The stigma and guilt prevented him from seeking forgiveness or rejoining his loved ones. Instead, he chose to live as a vagrant, surviving by collecting and selling recyclable waste. This life of isolation lasted until his chance encounter with his daughter's husband.

Reconciliation Efforts and Family Response

After meeting Nando, Dianne shared his current situation with her mother, Nieva, and her siblings. She expressed her hope that the family could find it within themselves to forgive their father. While Dexter and Daisy still harbor deep resentment due to the trauma of their youth, they have agreed to meet Nando to assess his condition and his sincerity in seeking redemption. The emotional weight of this meeting hangs in the balance for the entire Nieva family.

Nieva, the matriarch who endured years of struggle alone, remains the central figure in this narrative of survival and potential healing. Her journey from poverty to stability has been arduous, and the return of her husband adds a new layer of complexity to their lives. The family is now navigating the delicate process of determining whether Nando deserves a second chance within their home. The outcome of these meetings will define the future of the Nieva family and their ability to heal from a quarter-century of separation.