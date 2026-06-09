Fatalities from Mindanao Earthquake Rise to 37, with Four in Region 11 and 33 in Region 12

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the number of fatalities caused by the powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the Mindanao region has increased to 37. The earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. on Monday and was located 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers.

The number of fatalities caused by the powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit the Mindanao region has risen to 37, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

As of 6 a.m., OCD deputy spokesperson Diego Mariano reported that four fatalities were recorded in region 11, while 33 in region 12, particularly Sarangani (18), General Santos City (12), and South Cotabato (3). General Santos City has been placed under a State of Calamity due to the extensive damage caused by the earthquake, which brought down structures, damaged bridges, and roads.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin reported that electricity in affected areas is almost fully restored, with 2 power plants fixed, partial transmission restoration, and the return of power to 4 private distribution utilities and 7 electric cooperatives. The earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. on Monday and was located 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers, causing strong tremors across Mindanao and prompting authorities to assess damage in affected areas





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Earthquake Fatalities Mindanao Sarangani General Santos City South Cotabato State Of Calamity Energy Secretary Sharon Garin Electricity Restoration

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