Fatalities from Collapsed Building in Angeles City Increase to Five

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is seeking the issuance of a subpoena and a precautionary hold departure order against the owner of the building who has yet to personally coordinate with the authorities.

The fatalities from the collapsed under-construction building in Angeles City in Pampanga has increased to five. In an update, the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Luzon (BFP 3) said the body of the fifth victim was recovered under the fallen debris at 7:57 a.m. of May 28, 2026.

The nine-story under-construction building collapsed at dawn on Sunday, May 24. Authorities have terminated the conduct of search and rescue operations after signs of life were no longer monitored under the debris.

However, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said search and rescue operations continue for the missing individuals. There has been instances where two weeks after an incident, people are still found, such as what happened in Baguio. So, for me, I would rather consider a search and rescue operation. We have not given up hope.

We will not lose hope. The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is seeking the issuance of a subpoena and a precautionary hold departure order against the owner of the building who has yet to personally coordinate with the authorities. Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino earlier cited various labor violations particularly on occupational safety and hazard regulations of the construction firm.

The DILG is also urging the public to report any information that may lead to the identification of the missing individuals. The public can contact the DILG through their hotline or social media accounts. The DILG is committed to providing assistance to the families of the victims and ensuring that justice is served. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and welfare of construction workers in the country.

The DILG is working closely with other government agencies to ensure that construction sites adhere to safety and health standards. The incident has also highlighted the need for stricter regulations and enforcement of labor laws. The DILG is urging the public to support their efforts in ensuring that construction sites are safe and healthy for workers





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Collapsed Building Angeles City Pampanga Search And Rescue DILG

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Collapse of Nine-Storey Building in Angeles, Philippines Leaves 16 MissingA nine-storey building under construction in Angeles, Philippines has collapsed, leaving at least 16 people missing. The building, which was supposed to have only nine storeys, had a swimming pool under construction on the 10th floor. The Philippine labor agency had stopped work at the site in September 2025 over safety violations, but lifted the order a month later after the company complied with regulations.

Read more »

Mayor urges contractor and owner of collapsed building in Pampanga to cooperate with investigationAngeles City mayor calls for full cooperation from the parties involved in the building collapse, emphasizing accountability, ongoing rescue efforts, and a labor department probe into possible safety violations.

Read more »

Rescue Operations Intensify After Building Collapse in Angeles CityInterior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed that search and rescue operations continue at the site of a building collapse in Angeles City, Pampanga. Despite earlier reports of shifting to retrieval mode, Remulla emphasized that hope remains for survivors. Four fatalities have been confirmed, 16 are missing, and 26 have been rescued. The contractor and property owner face investigation for possible criminal negligence, including alleged violations of labor and building codes by allowing workers to sleep on site.

Read more »

Body Found in Collapsed Building as Philippine Officials Vow Legal ActionA body was discovered in the rubble of a collapsed nine-storey building in the Philippines, as search operations continue. Officials have issued a subpoena and hold order, and the company owner may face criminal charges for labor violations.

Read more »