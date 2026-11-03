Fatal Collision on Manila-North Road Claims Two Riders in Urdaneta City

Two motorcycle riders died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash along the Manila-North Road in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, prompting police investigation into lane encroachment.

Two motorcycle riders lost their lives while a third person sustained injuries following a severe traffic collision on the Manila-North Road in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan. The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday in Barangay Nancayasan, marking a tragic start to the week for the local community and law enforcement agencies.

Details of the Manila-North Road Accident

The accident involved two separate motorcycles traveling in opposite directions when they collided head-on. One of the victims was traveling from Quezon City with the specific intention of visiting family members, including an aunt, located within the province of Pangasinan. This individual had embarked on a journey from the capital region to reconnect with relatives in the northern province.

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The second motorcycle carried two individuals, consisting of the driver and a passenger. This pair was traveling with the intent to return home to Nueva Ecija. The collision resulted in immediate fatalities for both motorcycle operators, while the passenger on the second vehicle survived the impact but required medical attention for injuries sustained during the crash.

Police Investigation and Suspect Claims

Police Lieutenant Roselle Marinas, serving as the information officer for the Urdaneta City Police Station, provided updates regarding the ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash. According to Marinas, the surviving passenger from the second motorcycle asserted that the operator of the other vehicle had encroached upon their designated lane.

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This alleged lane violation was cited by the survivor as the primary cause for the collision. The conflicting accounts of the event have led authorities to conduct further inquiries to establish the precise circumstances that led to the fatal accident. The surviving passenger is currently receiving medical care and is reported to be recovering from their injuries.

Emergency Response and Fatalities

Upon arrival of emergency responders, both motorcycle riders were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical intervention. Despite the efforts of the medical team to stabilize their conditions, both individuals were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The swift response of the emergency services could not prevent the loss of life, underscoring the severity of the impact.

Local authorities are currently in the process of coordinating with the families of the two deceased riders. Officials are working diligently to obtain formal statements and identification details from the relatives. This process is essential for completing the necessary legal and administrative documentation required for the next of kin and for the official police report.

Additional Traffic Incident in Urdaneta City

In a separate and unrelated incident within Urdaneta City, another fatal traffic accident was reported along the Bypass Road. A driver operating a kolong-kolong, a type of small motorized vehicle common in the region, was killed after crashing into a parked tricycle. This second incident highlights a concerning pattern of traffic safety challenges in the area.

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The report on these incidents was disseminated by CJ Torida on GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon on Tuesday. The broadcast provided detailed insights into the police investigation and the current status of the victims involved in both accidents. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and advise drivers to exercise extreme caution on major thoroughfares such as the Manila-North Road and the Bypass Road.