Fat Fender Garage Unveils 800HP GT/FX 1956 Ford F-100

Fat Fender Garage unveils the GT/FX, a 1956 Ford F-100 modified with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 producing 800hp. This custom build took 15,000 hours to complete for the SEMA show.

Fat Fender Garage has officially revealed its latest high-performance project, the GT/FX, in advance of the upcoming SEMA show. This custom-built vehicle transforms a classic 1956 Ford F-100 into a modern powerhouse that significantly exceeds the original manufacturer's specifications. The project represents a massive undertaking by the builder, who aimed to completely redefine the proportions of the iconic mid-century pickup truck.

Fabrication Process and Structural Changes

The GT/FX began its life as a standard 1956 Ford F-100, but Fat Fender Garage constructed an entirely new ladder-frame chassis in-house to support the extensive modifications. The bodywork, including the exceptionally wide arches, was fabricated from steel by hand to achieve a unique aesthetic that reshapes the original vehicle's silhouette. Engineers flattened the roof and hood while sectioning the entire cab section by two inches to lower the profile.

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While the original grille remains the only major exterior component left untouched by this aggressive renovation, nearly every other part of the exterior has been replaced or redesigned. The truck now features custom running boards, carbon-fiber mirrors, a completely new truck bed, and a bespoke front bumper designed to complement the lowered stance. A rear diffuser sourced from a Mustang GT350 further enhances the aerodynamic appearance and performance characteristics of the rear end.

Engine Specifications and Power Output

Beneath the hood sits a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, which has been significantly enhanced by a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. This setup generates 800hp and 800Nm of torque, delivering power that far exceeds what any F-100 produced in the 1950s could have offered. The immense force is managed by a 10-speed automatic gearbox, ensuring that the power is delivered smoothly to the road.

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To maximize the auditory experience, the truck is equipped with a custom exhaust system from FFG that utilizes Borla XR-1 Raceline mufflers. The exhaust note is designed to match the aggressive visual presence of the vehicle. The power is transferred to the ground through 20-inch HRE wheels, which are wrapped in tires suitable for handling the increased torque and performance capabilities.

Suspension, Braking, and Interior Upgrades

Modern suspension technology ensures the classic body sits firmly and handles predictably, utilizing modern coilovers that replace the original leaf spring setup. Stopping power is provided by Wilwood disc brakes, which are necessary to bring the heavy, high-output vehicle to a halt safely. The braking system represents a critical safety upgrade for a car of this power and weight class.

The interior of the GT/FX has been completely reimagined with a custom black leather theme. The cabin features bucket seats designed for better support during high-performance driving, along with modern screens and switchgear that replace the vintage dashboard elements. These updates blend contemporary comfort and technology with the classic exterior styling, creating a cohesive driver-focused environment.

Project Scope and Industry Context

The completion of the GT/FX required 15,000 hours of dedicated design, engineering, and fabrication work. Fat Fender Garage describes this project as the most ambitious build in the company's history, serving as a culmination of decades of collective experience within the organization. The reveal ahead of the SEMA show highlights the garage's position at the forefront of the custom truck building industry.

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This vehicle demonstrates the potential for blending classic American automotive heritage with modern high-performance engineering. The GT/FX stands as a testament to the capabilities of Fat Fender Garage and their ability to execute complex fabrication projects that push the boundaries of traditional truck restoration. The project will be a focal point of attention as it is displayed to industry professionals and enthusiasts.