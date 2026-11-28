The Federation of Free Farmers Cooperatives proposes direct cash subsidies for low-income families to buy rice at market rates, aiming to eliminate anomalies and protect local palay prices.

A prominent agricultural organization on Sunday proposed a significant shift in how the Philippine government supports food security for its most vulnerable citizens. The Federation of Free Farmers Cooperatives, Inc. (FFCI) suggested that authorities could provide direct cash subsidies to low-income families, allowing them to purchase rice at prevailing commercial prices. This recommendation comes as the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Senate Committee on Agriculture push for amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law to allow the National Food Authority (NFA) to resume selling rice directly to the public.

FFCI Proposal Details and Cash Subsidy Mechanism

FFCI national manager Raul Montemayor explained the rationale behind this alternative approach during an interview with Super Radyo dzBB. He argued that providing money for subsistence is more efficient than distributing cheap rice through government channels. According to Montemayor, the government would no longer need to import rice or establish Kadiwa stores and other retail outlets to manage the distribution of subsidized grains. This method aims to streamline the support system and remove logistical burdens from state agencies.

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Montemayor highlighted specific financial figures to illustrate how this system could function in practice. He suggested that a subsidy of ₱10 or ₱15 per kilo could be distributed directly to poor consumers. These individuals would then use the cash to buy rice from public markets at commercial prices. By letting the market determine the final cost, the government avoids the complexities of managing physical inventory and distribution networks for staple food items.

Addressing Anomalies and Reducing Government Overreach

A primary concern cited by the FFCI is the presence of anomalies in current government distribution programs. Montemayor pointed out that repacking rice into commercial sacks often leads to irregularities and potential misuse of resources. By shifting to a cash-based subsidy model, the government eliminates the physical handling of rice, thereby reducing the opportunities for such anomalies to occur. This approach ensures that the support reaches the intended beneficiaries without the interference of logistical bottlenecks.

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The proposal stands in contrast to the existing P20 per kilo rice program, which allows NFA rice to be purchased through KADIWA ng Pangulo stores and other partner booths. This current program targets vulnerable sectors, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, minimum wage earners, public transport workers, indigents, and registered farmers and fisherfolk. The FFCI contends that the current system, while well-intentioned, introduces unnecessary government intervention in the market.

Protecting Local Palay Prices from Artificial Depression

The Federation of Free Farmers Cooperatives also emphasized the potential negative impact of subsidized rice on local farmers. Montemayor stated that farmgate prices for palay, or unhusked rice, would not be affected if cash subsidies were implemented instead. This is because market pricing would remain at the commercial rate rather than being tied to an artificial, government-subsidized rate. Such artificial rates could potentially pull down the prices farmers receive for their harvests, harming their livelihoods.

Currently, the Rice Tariffication Law has stripped the NFA of its power to sell rice directly to the public and import it. This legal framework was designed to liberalize the rice trade and lower consumer prices through competition. However, recent political efforts to amend the law to restore NFA sales have raised concerns among farmer groups about market distortions. The FFCI argues that maintaining commercial pricing mechanisms is crucial for the long-term health of the agricultural sector.

Future Implications for Agricultural Policy and Food Security

This proposal introduces a contentious debate within the Philippine agricultural sector regarding the most effective way to support low-income families. While the government seeks to ensure food affordability through direct sales, farmer organizations argue that market-based solutions are superior. The FFCI suggests that direct cash transfers empower consumers while protecting the integrity of local rice prices.

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The outcome of this debate could influence future policy decisions made by the Department of Agriculture and the Senate Committee on Agriculture. If the FFCI's proposal gains traction, it could lead to a fundamental restructuring of how the state addresses food insecurity. Stakeholders will closely monitor any legislative changes to the Rice Tariffication Law and potential shifts in the Kadiwa program's operational model.