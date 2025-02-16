Farmer Killed After Being Slammed on Pavement, Laborer Stabbed to Death During Drinking Spree

Two separate incidents of violence over the weekend resulted in the tragic deaths of two men in Quezon and Batangas, Philippines. A 56-year-old farmer died after being repeatedly slammed on the pavement by his neighbor during a birthday party, while a laborer was fatally stabbed by two co-workers during a drinking session.

A 56-year-old farmer lost his life after suffering brutal physical assault at the hands of his neighbor during a birthday party in Barangay Patabog, Mulanay, Quezon, on Saturday, February 15th. According to the investigation, the victim, Hermita, and the suspect, Angel, 52, were engaged in a drinking session at the party when Hermita's behavior became unruly. Angel accompanied Hermita back to his residence, but en route, Hermita's conduct continued to irritate Angel.

In a fit of rage, Angel forcibly slammed Hermita's face against the pavement multiple times, resulting in his immediate death. The suspect voluntarily surrendered to authorities and faces charges of murder. In a separate incident, also on Saturday, a laborer, Oliver, was tragically stabbed to death by two of his co-workers during a drinking gathering in Barangay San Miguel, City of Santo Tomas, Batangas. The investigation revealed that Oliver, Rannie, and Reymar were enjoying a drinking session when a heated argument erupted between them. One of the suspects, in a chilling display of violence, retrieved a bladed weapon. Fearing for his life, Oliver attempted to flee but was relentlessly pursued and stabbed by the suspects. The suspects managed to escape the scene with the murder weapon. Oliver succumbed to multiple stab wounds while receiving medical treatment at a hospital.





