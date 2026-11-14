Farm Fresh Foxies Beat Capital1 Solar Spikers in Four Sets, 5-2 in PVL

Farm Fresh defeated Capital1 3-1 at PhilSports Arena, eliminating the Solar Spikers from contention while improving to 5-2 in the 2026-27 PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series.

Farm Fresh secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Capital1 during the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference match held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Phil Sports Arena.

The Wineries improved their standing to solo third place with a 5-2 record after completing a comeback win in a tightly contested four-set battle. The final scoreline read 25-17, 25-21, 23-25, and 25-23, demonstrating Farm Fresh's ability to close out games under pressure despite Capital1 mounting a late challenge. The win also officially eliminated Capital1 from contention in the 2026-27 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference-Siklab Series.

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Trisha Tubu and Honey Royse Tubino Lead Comeback

The Solar Spikers, who were considered one of the strongest teams on paper, dropped to a 2-5 win-loss record after the four-set defeat. The match was played Saturday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. Farm Fresh nearly lost momentum late in the fourth set when Capital1 built a slim 19-20 lead. The Foxies responded with a decisive 5-2 scoring run spearheaded by veteran performers Trisha Tubu and Honey Royse Tubino.

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This critical surge allowed Farm Fresh to reach match point at 24-22, shifting the momentum firmly back to their side. Capital1 managed to save one match point through an attack by Bella Belen from the left side of the court, keeping their hopes alive momentarily.

However, Alohi Robins-Hardy delivered the final blow with a powerful one-two play at the net to seal the victory and move her team into a winning position. Trisha Tubu continued her excellent form from previous matches by leading the scoring efforts for Farm Fresh, accumulating a significant point total that anchored the team's offense. She led all scorers with 25 points in the victory.

Mylene Paat-Rezanova and Riri Meneses provided strong supporting offense with contributions of 10 and nine points respectively, ensuring the attack remained diversified and difficult to defend. Ces Molina contributed five points but was equally vital with nine digs and 12 receptions, showcasing her defensive reliability and serve reception skills. Alohi Robins-Hardy recorded 16 excellent sets and added four points, highlighting her impact with the game-winning play that ended the contest.

Bella Belen Paces Capital1 Despite Defeat

Capital1 fielded a star-studded lineup featuring 2025 first overall pick Bella Belen, 2025-26 All-Filipino Conference MVP Vanie Gandler, Erika Santos, and standout playmaker Julia Coronel. Belen paced the Solar Spikers with a team-high 22 points and 24 receptions, demonstrating her ability to carry the offensive load despite the defeat. Erika Santos also contributed significantly with 16 points, but the team lacked the depth and defensive consistency needed to overcome Farm Fresh's late-game execution.

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The loss marks a concerning trend for Capital1 as they struggle to find stability in their recent matches. The victory moves Farm Fresh to a 5-2 record and cements their position in solo third place in the PVL All-Filipino Conference standings. This result follows two straight victories over ZUS Coffee and PLDT, indicating a surge in form at a critical point in the tournament.

Farm Fresh Push for Semifinals Spot

The Foxies remain in the hunt for a twice-to-beat incentive ahead of their matchup against the Creamline Cool Smashers. Conversely, Capital1 faces mounting pressure as they continue to drop games, with their recent string of losses raising questions about their ability to compete for playoff spots. The match demonstrated Farm Fresh's resilience and depth, qualities that will be essential as they push for a semifinals spot in the remainder of the conference.