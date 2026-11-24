Farm Fresh shocks twice-to-beat Nxled in a five-set semifinal victory, forcing a decisive Game 2 in the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series at PhilSports Arena.

Farm Fresh delivered a historic upset in the ongoing 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series by becoming the first team to defeat Nxled in the semifinals. The Foxies survived a grueling two-hour and thirty-three-minute battle to secure a hard-fought 27-25, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-13 victory against the twice-to-beat Chameleons. This triumph, achieved on Tuesday at the Phil Sports Arena, forces a decisive do-or-die Game 2 scheduled for Thursday.

Stellar Performances Define Key Victory

Trisha Tubu spearheaded the offensive charge for Farm Fresh, leading all scorers with 21 points derived from 18 successful attacks and three crucial blocks. Veteran hitters Honey Royse Tubino and Mylene Paat-Rezanova provided essential support, contributing 18 and 12 points respectively. Ces Molina completed the impressive statistical effort with a triple-double performance, recording 11 points alongside 14 digs and 15 receptions to stabilize the backcourt.

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High Stakes Drive Historic Upset

Entering the match, Nxled carried an undefeated elimination record with an 8-0 card, making them the heavy favorites to advance. Farm Fresh entered with no advantage, as Nxled had swept past them in previous encounters. The Chameleons had engaged in only one five-set match prior to this game, highlighting the exceptional resilience Farm Fresh displayed to drag the top-seeded opponent into a deciding fifth set.

Trisha Tubu Decides Fifth Set Drama

Trisha Tubu emphasized the mental toughness required for the match, noting that the fifth set remains anyone's game when the score is tied at zero. Farm Fresh capitalized on their experience, having played six five-set matches in this conference and winning five of them. This historical context bolstered the team's confidence as they faced a Nxled side that had never been pushed to the limit by any opponent before this specific series.

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Critical Blocks and Challenges Alter Momentum

The final set began with Farm Fresh establishing a commanding 10-5 cushion, largely thanks to Riri Meneses who neutralized EJ Laure-Carino in consecutive plays. Nxled responded with a 4-1 surge sparked by Laure-Carino and Brooke Van Sickle, narrowing the deficit to 9-11. Trisha Tubu immediately countered with back-to-back attacks to restore the lead at 13-10, followed by a pivotal floor-touch challenge on her off-speed attack that was overturned by officials, giving Farm Fresh a crucial match point at 14-11.

Decisive Serve Closes Series Stage

On match point, Trisha Tubu delivered the final blow from the back row with a powerful attack aimed directly at Brooke Van Sickle. Despite a desperate defensive effort by Gel Cayuna, Nxled could not keep the ball alive, allowing Farm Fresh to seal the historic upset. The Foxies will now look to maintain their momentum and close out the series on Thursday, while Nxled must regroup to avoid elimination and keep their championship hopes alive.