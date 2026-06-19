Farewell to Classic Air Force One as Qatari Gift Jet Looms

The White House bids adieu to a 30-year-old Air Force One jet, raising questions about the imminent use of a controversial aircraft gifted by Qatar to President Trump, amid ethical and security debates.

The White House bid farewell to one of the two iconic Boeing 747 jets that have served as Air Force One for over three decades, sparking speculation that a controversial aircraft gifted by Qatar to President Donald Trump is about to take its place.

The aging VC-25A, which entered service in 1990 and has carried every president since George H.W. Bush, completed its final flight on Thursday, returning from the G7 summit in France. Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, posted on X a photo of the aircraft with the caption "Well done, good and faithful servant. The Last Ride," while Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley described the flight as "incredibly special.

" The departure of the veteran plane has fueled rumors that Trump will soon use the Qatari-donated Boeing 747, a VC-25B Bridge aircraft, for his next trip to Mount Rushmore in July as part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations. The transfer of the Qatari jet has ignited a firestorm of ethical and security concerns. Valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, the gift raises constitutional questions about whether a sitting president should accept such lavish presents from foreign governments.

Security experts have also warned that using an aircraft donated by a foreign power for presidential transport could compromise the ultra-sensitive security measures embedded in Air Force One. These include advanced countermeasures to jam enemy radar, infrared tracking systems, chaff dispensers to distract radar-guided missiles, and flares to decoy heat-seeking warheads.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed in May that the Qatari plane had completed flight testing and would soon receive a new red, white, and blue livery, joining the executive airlift fleet alongside the remaining VC-25A and the smaller C-32 "Baby Air Force One.

" Trump has long been fixated on replacing the current Air Force One fleet, even keeping a model of the redesigned jet on his Oval Office coffee table. He dismissed criticisms of the Qatari gift as "stupid" and indicated the plane would eventually be donated to his presidential library as an exhibit.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government continues to contract Boeing for two new 747-8 aircraft to serve as the next generation of presidential jets, but the program has faced persistent delays and cost overruns. The farewell to the veteran VC-25A marks the end of an era and the beginning of a contentious new chapter in presidential air travel, blending national pride with diplomatic controversy





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