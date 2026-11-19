Actress Farah Ahmed and her husband Osama signed a binding agreement enforcing monogamy, despite Islamic law permitting polygyny. Details on their meeting in Qatar and the contract terms.

Farah Ahmed and her husband Osama have formalized their marriage through a signed contract that explicitly enforces monogamy. This legal agreement was established despite the fact that Islam ic jurisprudence generally permits men to marry up to four wives under specific conditions. Ahmed discussed the personal arrangement on Thursday during an episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, revealing that both spouses agreed she would be his only wife.

The Monogamy Agreement Details

The couple sealed their commitment with a written document that outlines strict boundaries regarding future marital relations. Ahmed stated that they discussed this requirement thoroughly before finalizing their union. Her husband Osama originates from a family that already practices monogamous marriages, which likely facilitated this mutual understanding. The agreement serves as a protective measure for their relationship structure.

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Stated Reasons and Family Background

Both parties were transparent about their expectations within the marriage. Ahmed explained that Osama's family is fully aware of their decision to remain monogamous. She made it clear that any breach of this agreement would result in the immediate voiding of their marriage. This condition was non-negotiable for her and was explicitly communicated to her husband prior to their wedding.

How the Couple Met in Qatar

Their relationship began in Qatar, where both individuals are currently based. Ahmed was employed at a recruitment agency when Osama first contacted her. He initially messaged her to inquire about job opportunities for his brother. This professional inquiry eventually evolved into a personal connection when Osama discovered her single status.

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Progression of the Relationship

Osama proposed directly after realizing Ahmed was unmarried. She initially believed his proposal was a joke due to the unexpected nature of the request. However, Osama proved his sincerity through persistent and kind messaging. Their courtship involved public meetings where they could be seen by others, adhering to social norms while they grew closer.

Impact on Entertainment Career

The marriage has resulted in changes to Ahmed's participation in public entertainment events. Although former members of the SexBomb Girls contacted her during reunion concert preparations, she can no longer engage in these activities. Her status as a Muslim woman married under these specific terms restricts her involvement in certain public performances. This decision highlights the intersection of her religious commitments and professional history.