The long-awaited sequel game 'Subnautica 2' is now available on Early Access on Steam for P1,375. It features a multiplayer mode that allows up to four players and a variety of biomes, creatures, and craftables. The game is expected to be in Early Access for two or three years.

Fans of 'Subnautica' can now dive into all-new alien waters, and with friends, too!

'Subnautica 2,' the long-awaited sequel game from Unknown Worlds, is now available on Early Access on Steam for P1,375. We make our best games when you are involved from the start. The earlier you play, the faster we hear what you want. Unknown Worlds added that they expect the game to be in Early Access for two or three years.

We are focusing on delivering quality at a reasonable pace. At the end of the day, we're dedicated to completing Subnautica 2 and making it the best game possible. The Early Access version currently features a multiplayer mode that allows up to four players. It also features a variety of biomes, creatures, and craftables, which will increase with every update roll-out.

The price of the game will increase after Early Access, the devs said. As of writing, it has already sold 1 million copies.

'Subnautica' is an open world survival game released in 2018. It follows Ryley Robinson, a survivor of a spaceship crash on an alien oceanic planet.

'Subnautica 2' takes place in an all-new alien world. —JCB GMA New





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Subnautica 2 Early Access Steam P1 375 Multiplayer Mode Biomes Creatures Craftables Open World Survival Game Alien Oceanic Planet All-New Alien World

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