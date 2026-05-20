Family of ex-UP Cebu student leader declines to claim remains, blames circumstances for distress

The family of a former UP Cebu student leader, Vince Francis Dingding, has decided not to claim his remains following an armed encounter in southern Negros Occidental. The circumstances surrounding Dingding's death, which include battling colon cancer and being advised to avoid stress during treatment, have led to significant distress for the family, causing them to make the decision.

The family of slain former UP Cebu student leader Vince Francis Dingding has decided not to claim his remains after a recent armed encounter in southern Negros Occidental.

The circumstances surrounding Dingding’s death caused too much distress for the family, particularly his mother who has been battling colon cancer and was advised to avoid stress during her treatment and recovery. The NTF-ELCAC issued a handwritten letter stating the family’s decision and requesting privacy and coordination regarding the circumstances of Dingding’s death. The NTF-ELCAC also confirmed that Dingding served as a political instructor and member of the Komiteng Hukom Tagapagpaganap (KHT) of the New People's Army (NPA)





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Family UP Cebu Student Leader Armed Encounter Distress Colon Cancer Advisedly Avoid Stress Death Remains Disagree Circumstances Family Decision NTF-ELCAC Kahit Hindi Tulong Sa Bagong Buhay Partylist New People's Army APGA-CBCP-CMD Labanbalita Ngisjon Defector Ngisyonstato

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