Family Blames Safety Failures in Divine Adili's Drowning Death

Parents of Divine Adili allege negligence led to his drowning, citing lack of life jackets and assessment of swimming ability. They await autopsy results for repatriation while grieving their loss.

The tragic drowning of Divine Adili has left his family grappling with profound grief and unanswered questions. In emotional interviews, Divine's parents, Elias and Ifeoma, expressed their anguish and raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"He doesn't know how to swim. I think what they should have done is to ask them, 'Do you know how to swim,'" Ifeoma stated, highlighting a perceived lack of basic safety precautions.

"They didn't provide anything for their safety. They just carried them to the big open sea like that.

" Her husband, Elias, echoed these sentiments, pointing to the absence of essential safety measures. "There's supposed to be a life jacket. There's supposed to be divers… That's what I mean by carelessness," he said, directly attributing the tragedy to negligence. The family's pain is intensified by the knowledge that no apology can reverse their loss.

"Disheartened, disappointed": Divine Adili's father Elias shares last conversation with son before drowning tragedy"No amount of words. What is sorry? Sorry is not enough because no amount of words that would make Divine come back to this world again. No amount of apology. what has happened has happened," Ifeoma said, her words reflecting a permanent, heartrending void.

She also shared a cherished memory, adding, "I would like him to know that I love him so much and he will forever remain in my memory. I'll still be proud of him," underscoring the enduring bond with her son. Practical matters now occupy the family as they await the autopsy results before Divine's remains can be repatriated to Nigeria.

"Let his body come first in good condition. That is our main priority, the body in good state," Ifeoma explained, focusing on ensuring her son is returned with dignity. The parents' statements paint a picture of a preventable tragedy, fueled by a failure to implement basic water safety protocols for non-swimmers, and their raw grief is a testament to a life cut short.

Their demand for accountability and their focus on the proper handling of Divine's remains highlight the dual challenges of confronting sudden loss and navigating bureaucratic processes in the aftermath.





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Drowning Safety Negligence Family Grief Autopsy Repatriation

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