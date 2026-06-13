Families of Deceased Ateneo Players Present Five Demands to University Over Tragic Team-Building Incident

Lawyer Israelito Torreon, representing the families of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Chukwuemeka Divine Adili, outlines five key demands directed at Ateneo de Manila University following the deaths of the two basketball players during a June 8, 2026, team-building activity in Aurora. The demands include assigning a dedicated family liaison, guaranteeing teammates can speak freely without repercussions, providing a full chronological account of events, securing a formal acknowledgment of institutional responsibility, and offering unconditional support.

The families of two deceased Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) basketball players, Rene Clert Baterbonia and Chukwuemeka Divine Adili , through their legal counsel Israelito Torreon , have formally presented a list of five demands to the university.

These demands were articulated following the tragic deaths of the two students during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on June 8, 2026. The lawyer emphasized that the families are not seeking mere condolences but concrete actions and acknowledgments from the institution.

A primary request is for the university to assign a dedicated point person whose sole responsibility is to serve as a communication channel with the families, ensuring transparency and preventing them from being left uninformed about any proceedings related to the incident. Second, the families insist that the teammates of the deceased players be allowed to speak freely to investigators, the families, and the public.

They seek an institutional guarantee that these witnesses will face no repercussions-whether to their scholarships, roster positions, or standing within the athletic program-for their testimony. This demand aims to overcome any barriers to a complete and unvarnished account of the events. The third demand calls for a comprehensive, chronological, and point-by-point reconstruction of all activities, instructions, warnings, and precautions (or lack thereof) that occurred during the Aurora stay, as narrated by the coaches and players who were present.

This factual foundation is deemed essential. Fourth, the families require a formal acknowledgment of institutional responsibility. They specify that this is not about an expression of sympathy but an admission that the deaths occurred while the students were under the university's care during an official activity, and that AdMU accepts accountability for failures in duty. The fifth and final demand is for proactive, unconditional support from the university.

This support must be offered freely, without conditions, without requiring the signing of quit claims, and framed as an act of justice rather than a strategic move to mitigate liability. Torreon also addressed the rumor that participants might have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), stating he hopes this is not true as it would further obstruct truth and accountability.

Regarding legal representation, the uncle of Divine Adili, hailing from Nigeria, has already contacted Torreon's associate on June 10 to engage the law firm for the Adili family. The lawyer noted that the parents are deeply distraught. While formalization of the representation agreement for the Adili family is pending, Torreon intends to contact Divine's father directly.

Additionally, the administrative process to arrange for the transport of Divine's remains to Nigeria is currently underway





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Ateneo De Manila University Basketball Players Death Team-Building Incident Aurora Israelito Torreon Family Demands Institutional Responsibility Chukwuemeka Divine Adili Rene Clert Baterbonia

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