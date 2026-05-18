Fake Priests in Calendar Unveiled by Flight Attendant: Travel Tips from the Prankster

A flight attendant instructor turned prankster named Stefano Galizia, 39, revealed his participation in a prank feat as he donned the priestly garb and posed for a photograph, which subsequently appeared in the "Calendario Romano", the annual calendar featuring a photograph of a supposed priest for each month. Stefano Galizia wishes to clarify that he had never claimed to be a priest and that other presumed priests in the calendar could also be fake.

In an interview with Repubblica daily Monday, the now 39-year-old flight attendant instructor stated that he donned the priestly garb as a prank with a photographer when he was 17 years old.

He claimed that he doesn't see any sexual or sensual aspects in the photo gracing the "Calendario Romano", the annual calendar featuring a photograph of a supposed priest for each month. Galizia also insisted that he had never claimed to be a priest and that other presumed priests in the calendar could also be fake.

Numerous tourists buy the calendar as a memento of their visit to the seat of the Catholic Church, where not every clergyman is as easy on the eyes as Galizia. In 2004, he met a photographer who intended to reveal various Italian cities through photographs, and at one point he asked Galizia if he wanted to participate. It was a game, the photographer had everything ready, including the priest outfit, Galizia said





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Stefano Galizia Fake Priest Calendario Romano Prank Italian Cities

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