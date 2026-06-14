Fair Weather Predicted for Most of Philippines as Easterlies Bring Isolated Rains

Pagasa forecasts generally fair weather across the Philippines for the next day, with no forming disturbances. Easterlies, replacing the weakened habagat, will cause scattered showers in some southern and eastern regions while the rest sees partly cloudy conditions.

MANILA, Philippines - The state weather bureau, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), reported on Sunday that most areas in the country will experience fair weather over the next 24 hours, with only isolated and scattered rain expected.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio confirmed that no weather disturbance has been monitored forming inside or outside the archipelago's area of responsibility in the coming days. While the southwest monsoon, locally known as 'habagat,' has weakened, the easterlies-warm, humid winds from the Pacific Ocean-have resurfaced and are affecting many parts of the country. These easterly winds are bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, and Tawi-tawi, according to Pagasa.

The system is expected to last for the next three days, also impacting Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao with partly cloudy to overcast skies and isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the remainder of the country will experience a similar pattern, with localized thunderstorms forecasted by the state-run weather agency





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Philippines Weather Pagasa Forecast Easterlies Habagat Rain Showers Thunderstorms Metro Manila Weather Mindanao Weather

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