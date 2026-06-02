Fact Check: No UN Arrest Warrant for Marcos Jr.

A viral video falsely claims the UN issued an arrest warrant for Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The UN has no such authority. The claim originates from a Japanese NGO's submission to the UN Human Rights Council, which the Philippines dismissed as baseless.

A YouTube video uploaded on May 25 by the channel 'NEWS UPDATE FILES' has been spreading a false claim that the United Nations has issued an arrest warrant for Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The video, which has garnered over 49,000 views and 5,500 likes, features a thumbnail showing UN Secretary-General António Guterres pointing at what appears to be an arrest warrant with Marcos' photo.

Text on the graphic reads, 'Wala na! Finish na! United Nations, a-arestohin na si BBM!

' (It's over! Finished! The United Nations will arrest BBM! ).

This claim is completely false and misrepresents the role of the United Nations in international law. The United Nations is not a judicial body and does not have the authority to issue arrest warrants or prosecute heads of state. Arrest warrants for crimes against humanity are issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), an independent court based in The Hague that operates separately from the United Nations.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants related to the Philippines' drug war, but these have been for former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, not for Marcos Jr. The claim appears to stem from political commentary featured in the video by the YouTube channel The General's Viewpoint, which discussed a submission to the UN Human Rights Council by Fujiki Shunichi of the International Career Support Association (ICSA), a Japanese non-government organization. The submission alleged that the case against Duterte at the ICC was politically motivated and intended to weaken the Duterte camp ahead of the 2028 elections.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) brushed off the group's submission, calling it 'baseless' and stating that it expects the council not to act on the statement.

'The United Nations routinely receives such statements and circulates these as a matter of procedure, without comments or any other actions,' the DFA said. It added, 'On the statement itself, we anticipate that no action will be taken on it by the Human Rights Council (HRC) or the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). This is not the first time the International Career Support Association (ICSA) has brought these baseless claims before the United Nations.

None of its previous actions have borne any fruit.

' Human rights activist and former journalist Carlos Conde also noted that Fujiki is not a human rights researcher and has a history of denying wartime atrocities. In summary, the claim of a UN arrest warrant for Marcos Jr. is a fabrication designed to mislead viewers, and no such warrant exists. The UN continues to function as an intergovernmental organization focused on diplomacy and cooperation, not criminal prosecution





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