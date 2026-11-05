Fact Check: ICC Warrant Against Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa Still Active

Claims that the International Criminal Court invalidated its arrest warrant for Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa are false. The warrant remains active with no dismissal from the Philippine Supreme Court.

The International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa remains fully in effect. Contrary to viral social media claims, neither the International Criminal Court nor the Philippine Supreme Court has dismissed legal proceedings against the former police chief.

Clarifying International Criminal Court Status

The International Criminal Court maintains an active arrest warrant for Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa. This warrant stems from allegations of crimes against humanity committed during the war on drugs. The warrant specifically accuses Dela Rosa of the crime against humanity of murder while he served as the Philippine National Police chief.

Also read ICC May Proceed With Bato Dela Rosa Charges Despite Absence

There is currently no official statement or legal resolution from the International Criminal Court regarding the invalidation of this arrest warrant. The belief that the International Criminal Court declared its arrest warrant against Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa invalid is entirely false. The warrant remains active and enforceable under international law.

Dismissing Philippine Supreme Court Rumors

Reports suggesting that the Philippine Supreme Court dismissed the case are also inaccurate. The Philippine Supreme Court did not dismiss any International Criminal Court warrant. Furthermore, the Philippine Supreme Court did not void international proceedings related to the former police chief.

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The legal camp of the former Philippine National Police chief continues to navigate these complex international legal challenges. However, no domestic judicial body has issued a ruling that negates the standing of the International Criminal Court warrant.

Origin of Viral Disinformation Campaign

The false narrative originated from YouTube videos uploaded by the channel News Update Files. These videos were posted on November 1 and November 2. The channel had over 80,000 subscribers at the time of upload.

As of the latest report, both videos reached 43,800 views. The content garnered over 2,000 likes in total across both uploads. The comments section saw users commending the Philippine Supreme Court for the supposed dismissal.

Many viewers criticized the Marcos administration for alleged political motives behind the misinformation campaign. The videos presented no official court orders, case numbers, or transcripts to prove their claims.

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Analyzing Content and Credibility

The video content featured an unidentified commentator reacting to unrelated footage. The clips included recycled segments of government officials. These officials included former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo and Vice President Sara Duterte.

The disconnect between the audio narration and the visual evidence highlights the disinformation nature of the content. Fact-checkers have labeled similar warnings, such as those by Lordan Suan, as fake.

Consumers should remain vigilant against suspicious content on social media platforms. The International Criminal Court warrant against Ronald Bato dela Rosa has not been rescinded or invalidated by any competent judicial authority.