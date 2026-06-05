Fact Check: ICC Judge Joanna Korner did not say Duterte was 'kidnapped'

A Facebook post claims that ICC Judge Joanna Korner said former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was 'kidnapped' when he was sent to The Hague, but this is false. The post has garnered significant engagement online.

The post on Facebook page 'Pawang Katotohanan Lamang' claims that ICC Judge Joanna Korner said former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was kidnapped when he was sent to The Hague, the Netherlands.

The claim is false, as there was a decision from a Philippine court ordering his arrest. Duterte was arrested on March 11, 2025, and has since been detained under ICC custody. Philippine authorities have rejected this claim, stating that the arrest 'complied with both local and international standards' and that 'due courtesy and consideration were accorded to the former president.

' Duterte's claims of a kidnapping are also false, as he was aware of the possible arrest warrant and had told supporters that he would be ready to go to prison. The ICC has jurisdiction over PH drug war cases, and Duterte's case is being heard by the ICC Trial Chamber III, where Korner serves as the presiding judge. Similar posts bearing the same claim are also circulating online.

The claim has garnered over 14,500 reactions, 1,000 comments, and 1,100 shares as of writing





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