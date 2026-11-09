Fact Check: False Claims Rodulfo Gracioso Admitted Being Paid By NBI Director

A viral post falsely claims dismissed cop Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. admitted to being paid by NBI Director Melvin Matibag. Affidavits point to Lord Allan Velasco, and the NBI denies paying witnesses.

A viral social media post circulating on Facebook falsely asserts that dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. admitted to being paid by National Bureau of Investigation ( NBI) Director Melvin Matibag to testify against the Duterte family. This claim, which appeared in an October 27 reaction reel posted by the Facebook page "vicshy mix vlog," has been rated as false due to a complete lack of credible evidence supporting the alleged admission.

False Claims Of NBI Payment To Witness

Also read Claire Liu Defeats Alex Eala to Claim Hong Kong Open Title

The core of the disinformation centers on a quote card embedded in a video that suggests Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. confessed to receiving money from Director Melvin Matibag to witness the delivery of cash to the Duterte family. The post included a translation of a supposed statement where Gracioso allegedly claimed, "NBI's Melvin Matibag paid me to testify that I delivered money to the Duterte family." The post further alleged that Matibag instructed media outlets, specifically GMA Network, to cover the story.

However, no credible news report, affidavit, or direct interview confirms that Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. ever made such an admission or apologized to the Duterte family in the manner described by the viral post. The quote card presented in the video cites no specific interview, affidavit, or reputable news source originating from Gracioso himself or any established media outlet to back up these extraordinary claims.

Advertisement

Actual Affidavit Points To Lord Allan Velasco

In his official sworn statement, Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. claimed that he delivered suitcases filled with millions of pesos to Vice President Sara Duterte, as well as cash to her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and her brother, Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte. Crucially, he stated that he acted under the direct instruction of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Lord Allan Velasco has publicly acknowledged knowing Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., but the narrative presented in the viral post completely misrepresents the contents of the official affidavit. The affidavit does not contain any mention of payments from the NBI or Director Melvin Matibag to influence testimony, directly contradicting the central premise of the disinformation campaign.

NBI Denies Paying Witnesses For Testimony

NBI Director Melvin Matibag has explicitly stated that the bureau is not treating the claims made by the former police officer as established facts. The NBI maintains that they are conducting their own investigations and have not engaged in any payment of witnesses to manipulate legal proceedings or media narratives. The bureau has clarified that they are merely documenting statements rather than orchestrating them.

Advertisement

GMA Network was indeed the first media outlet to publish a report regarding Rodulfo Gracioso Jr.'s affidavit, but their reporting covered the allegations against the Duterte family as instructed by Lord Allan Velasco, not allegations of NBI corruption. The viral post incorrectly conflates the media's coverage of the affidavit with a fabricated narrative of witness bribery by the NBI.

Duterte Camp Denies And Files Legal Complaints

The Duterte family and their legal representatives have firmly denied the allegations contained within Rodulfo Gracioso Jr.'s affidavit. In response to the serious accusations, the Duterte camp has filed legal complaints against the individuals involved in spreading these claims. They view the allegations as baseless attacks on their integrity and have pursued legal avenues to address the defamation and potential sedition involved.

Journalist Efren Cyril Bocar from Llorente, Eastern Samar, who holds a degree in English Language Studies from Visayas State University and is a graduate of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship of Rappler for 2024, provided the original fact-check analysis. He emphasized the importance of verifying sources when encountering such high-profile political disinformation.

The public is urged to remain vigilant against suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, and websites that spread unverified political narratives. Citizens are encouraged to contact fact-checking organizations at factcheck@rappler.com to help battle disinformation. By verifying claims through credible sources, the public can prevent the further spread of false allegations that damage reputations and undermine trust in legal institutions.