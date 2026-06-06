Fact Check: Davao City Subway Claim with Fictional Japanese Governor is Fake

MindaNews debunks a viral claim that Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte signed a railway contract with a fictional Japanese governor from Gensokyo, clarifying that the reference is from a video game series and that no such agreement exists. The staged image and fake news outlet are part of the fabrication.

A false claim circulating online alleged that Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte signed a railway contract with a purported Japanese governor named Yukari Yakumo from a place called " Gensokyo " for a feasibility study of a historic Davao City subway.

The post, shared by Kuyz TV on May 2, 2026, included an image showing a staged meeting with a person cosplaying as Yukari Yakumo. MindaNews fact-checked the claim because it involved a real public official and a purported government agreement that could mislead readers despite being entirely fictional. The fictitious elements are drawn from the Touhou Project, a popular Japanese video game series.

In that universe, Gensokyo is a fictional region and Yukari Yakumo is a supernatural being, not a real person. The cited news outlet, BunBunMaru News, also exists only within that fictional world and is not a legitimate source. There are no records from Japanese government agencies or credible institutions confirming any such agreement.

In reality, Davao City's railway discussions involve South Korea's Korea Engineering and Construction (KEC) regarding a Light Rail Transit feasibility study, not a Japanese entity from a fictional realm. The image accompanying the viral claim was deliberately staged by combining a real political figure with a cosplayer. MindaNews Fact Check's mission is to combat misinformation and disinformation on the internet and social media.

The organization, founded in 2001, emphasizes truth and accuracy in journalism, especially in Mindanao where misinformation has long been a problem. MindaNews began its formal fact-checking initiative in October 2021 as part of Internews' Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator project and previously co-founded Tsek.ph to fight disinformation during elections.

The outlet sustains itself through subscriptions, book sales, and grants from non-state actors like the National Endowment for Democracy and UNESCO, but it does not accept funding from politicians or governments for its fact-checking work. Editorial decisions remain entirely independent. The presence of such fabricated claims highlights how fictional content can be repurposed to appear credible, often using real names and settings to deceive. Public figures are frequent targets of such misinformation, which spreads rapidly online.

Fact-checking organizations like MindaNews play a crucial role in verifying claims, debunking false narratives, and helping the public discern truth from fiction. The process involves checking official records, consulting credible sources, and analyzing the consistency of the claim with known facts. In this case, the reference to Gensokyo and Yukari Yakumo immediately signals the claim's fictional nature to anyone familiar with the Touhou Project, but for those unaware, it could appear plausible at first glance.

The use of a staged image adds a layer of visual fabrication, making the story seem more authentic. Such fabrications not only mislead but also erode trust in legitimate news and official communications. Combating them requires vigilance from both media organizations and the public. MindaNews reaffirms its commitment to providing accurate, timely, and comprehensive news, especially for the communities of Mindanao.

Its fact-checking efforts are part of a broader journalistic duty to inform, educate, and inspire, ensuring that distorted facts are corrected before they cause harm. Independent media relies on public trust and must maintain rigorous standards to fulfill its role as a watchdog and information source. The organization does not accept funds from politicians or states for its fact-checking to avoid conflicts of interest, ensuring its outputs remain impartial and credible.

Grants from entities like NED and UNESCO support its broader operations but do not influence editorial content. This separation is vital for maintaining journalistic integrity. The spread of misinformation often exploits emotional or political tensions, making it essential to rely on verified data and official statements. In the context of infrastructure projects like railways, false claims can create unnecessary public confusion or affect policy discussions.

Therefore, accurate reporting and fact-checking are indispensable for democratic discourse and governance. MindaNews, through its sustained efforts, aims to empower communities with truthful information, enabling them to make informed decisions. The debunking of this particular claim underscores the importance of media literacy and critical thinking when encountering sensational stories online. Readers should be skeptical of claims that involve fantastical elements or lack corroboration from official channels.

The fact-check serves as a reminder that not everything that appears in a graphic or social media post is true, even if it references real people. It also illustrates how fictional universes can be misused to fabricate news, a trend that may increase as pop culture knowledge becomes more widespread. MindaNews will continue to monitor and address such misinformation, contributing to a healthier information ecosystem.

The organization's history, from its founding by reporters concerned about Mindanao's misrepresentation to its current fact-checking initiatives, reflects a long-standing dedication to accurate journalism. By partnering with groups like Internews and Tsek.ph, it strengthens the collective response to disinformation. Its financial model, based on subscriptions and non-governmental grants, helps preserve editorial independence. The public can support such efforts by subscribing to legitimate news services and following verified fact-checkers.

In an era of digital manipulation and AI-generated content, the work of outlets like MindaNews is more critical than ever. They provide a necessary check against the tide of falsehoods that threaten to drown factual discourse. The specific claim about Mayor Duterte and a fictional Japanese governor is now clearly debunked, but similar fabrications will likely emerge. Continuous vigilance and public awareness are key to mitigating their impact





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