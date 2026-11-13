FAA Grounds All US Flights Amid Nationwide Communications Failure

The FAA implemented a national ground stop after air traffic control communications failed across the US, canceling thousands of flights and highlighting infrastructure needs.

The US Federal Aviation Administration grounded all departing flights nationwide on Friday after a critical communications failure hit air traffic control centers across the country. This extraordinary measure disrupted thousands of flights and highlighted ongoing vulnerabilities in the national aviation system. The grounding order means planes currently in the air may proceed to land, but those on the ground cannot take off. Flight tracking service FlightAware reported that nearly 7,000 flights were delayed or canceled due to the nationwide ground stop. This incident represents a significant strain on the US air traffic control system, which has faced equipment failures and controller shortages while attempting to replace aging infrastructure.

Nationwide Ground Stop Mechanism

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The agency halted traffic in Chicago shortly before the broader announcement, stating that all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. The FAA confirmed it would manage international flights on a case-by-case basis to ensure safety and minimize further disruption. This decision marks the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the September 11, 2001, attacks. The previous instance occurred in January 2023, when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two hours.

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Official Statements and Investigations

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed the crisis, stating that FAA technicians are actively investigating the communication issue. The Secretary emphasized that immediate updates would be provided as soon as more information becomes available. The disruption serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of the air traffic control network. The system has been beset by equipment failures and communications problems while the FAA tries to replace aging infrastructure. This ongoing struggle underscores the urgent need for comprehensive upgrades to the national aviation system.

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Infrastructure Funding Demands

Congress approved $12.5 billion for the overhaul last year, but the current crisis has prompted further requests for additional funding. The FAA and White House asked lawmakers on Friday for another $30.1 billion to support the ongoing infrastructure modernization. This significant financial request highlights the scale of the challenge facing the agency. The combination of equipment failures and controller shortages has created a perfect storm for aviation operations. The funding request aims to address these systemic issues and prevent future disruptions. Lawmakers must now decide how to allocate these resources to improve air traffic control reliability.

Impact on Travelers and Aviation

The nationwide ground stop caused immediate and widespread disruptions for travelers across the United States. Nearly 7,000 flights were affected, leading to significant delays and cancellations. The grounding order applies to all departing flights from US airports, impacting both domestic and international passengers. The FAA's case-by-case approach to international flights aims to balance safety with the need to keep the skies moving. This incident has raised concerns about the reliability of the US air traffic control system. Travelers are advised to check their flight status regularly and expect potential further delays.