FAA Ground Stop Disrupts US Air Travel as Router Failure Halts Flights

US air travel faces massive disruption after an FAA ground stop caused by a faulty router replacement at an Arkansas facility, prompting calls for urgent infrastructure funding.

A series of severe flight cancellations and delays gripped the United States for a third consecutive day on Sunday, affecting over 10,000 flights as the Federal Aviation Administration worked to restore normalcy following a nationwide ground stop. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told ABC News that operations should return to a fully normal state by Monday, despite airlines struggling to clear the backlog from previous disruptions. Data from FlightAware indicates that approximately 7,700 flights were delayed on Sunday, following a chaotic weekend where airlines canceled more than 6,400 flights on Saturday and delayed over 8,000 additional services.

Router Replacement Triggers Nationwide Communication Failure

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the root cause of the systemic failure was linked to the installation of at least one new router by contractor L3Harris at a remote facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. This installation triggered a chain reaction where the newly installed hardware caused issues with a recently replaced router in Amarillo, Texas. That faulty unit in Amarillo began broadcasting excessive data, which overloaded routers at other air traffic control centers across the country and hampered critical communications systems.

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Router Failure Cancels Thousands of Flights

Although the Federal Aviation Administration disabled the functionality of the originating routers and took similar action against approximately 60 other similar routers in the air traffic control system, officials admitted they do not yet understand why this specific maintenance procedure failed. Secretary Duffy emphasized that the worker who installed the router was believed to be a veteran and a patriot, ruling out intentional sabotage or malicious intent, but acknowledged that the precise technical root cause of the malfunction remains unknown.

Airlines Report Significant Cancellations and Delays

The cascading technical failure resulted in the longest nationwide halt to US air travel since the September 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks, which prompted a similar ground stop order on Friday. Airlines reported varying degrees of disruption as they scrambled to recover from the unprecedented stoppage that lasted nearly five hours. JetBlue suffered the highest cancellation rate with 28% of its flights canceled, while American Airlines experienced a 17% cancellation rate on Sunday.

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Larger carriers including United Airlines, Southwest, and Delta reported more moderate impacts, with cancellation rates ranging from 3% to 5% of their respective flight schedules. The Federal Aviation Administration stressed that its primary focus remains on ensuring passenger safety as the agency works through the complex logistical challenges of rescheduling thousands of grounded aircraft and reassigning crews across the national airspace system.

Political Calls for Increased Infrastructure Funding

The incident has intensified political pressure on lawmakers to approve significant funding for upgrading the nation's aging air traffic control infrastructure. President Donald Trump publicly supported Secretary Duffy's request, stating on social media that Congress must approve additional funding and criticizing the current approach of dispersing investments in dribs and drabs. Trump argued that the necessary work should be completed all at once to effectively modernize the system and prevent future catastrophic failures.

Secretary Duffy has since increased his initial funding request for air traffic control upgrades from 30 billion dollars to 50 billion dollars. This plea comes after Congress had previously approved 12.5 billion dollars for these upgrades last year. However, Democratic lawmakers have expressed skepticism regarding the urgency of new appropriations. Representatives Rick Larsen and André Carson, the top Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and its aviation subcommittee respectively, noted that approximately 11 billion dollars of the 12.5 billion dollars approved in 2025 remains unspent.

Obsolete Technology and Future Traffic Projections

The Federal Aviation Administration revealed that the routers involved in the malfunction were purchased in 2001 and had been considered obsolete by 2006. This revelation highlights the severe strain on the US air traffic control system, which is currently beset by aging technology, equipment failures, and a shortage of several thousand qualified controllers. The reliance on two-decade-old hardware underscores the critical need for modernization in a sector that faces growing demand and technical vulnerabilities.

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Justin Erbacci, director general of the Airports Council International global trade group, emphasized that government investments alone are insufficient to address the mounting challenges. Speaking at a forum in Montreal, he argued that private investment is also required to accommodate rising traffic and outdated systems. Data from the International Air Transport Association projects that global air passenger traffic will more than double by 2050, creating an urgent imperative for comprehensive infrastructure upgrades to maintain safety and efficiency in US aviation.