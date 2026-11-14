FAA Ground Stop Cancellations Skyrocket As US Air Travel Collapses

Federal Aviation Administration ground stop causes massive US flight cancellations. FAA head Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explain router failures by L3Harris.

On November 14, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop that had paralyzed American airspace, marking the beginning of a slow recovery for US commercial aviation. The unprecedented halt, described as the most severe since September 11, 2001, triggered a cascade of disruptions that left tens of thousands of travelers stranded in airports across the nation. Federal Aviation Administration head Bryan Bedford predicted that airline operations would not return to normal schedules until late Sunday, emphasizing that the system remains stable despite the chaos.

Unprecedented Flight Cancellations And Delays

Flight data from FlightAware revealed the sheer scale of the disruption as of 6:45 pm ET on Saturday. Airlines canceled more than 6,150 US flights and delayed more than 7,300 on that day. This followed an even more severe period on Friday, when the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop that resulted in approximately 9,200 flight cancellations and 7,500 delays. The ground stop itself lasted almost five hours, halting nearly all departing flights during that window. FlightAware reported that more than 530 flights scheduled for Sunday were already canceled, signaling that the ripple effects of the incident would continue to impact travelers for days.

Also read FAA grounds all US departing flights after air traffic control communications failure

Technical Failure By Contractor L3Harris Identified

The root cause of the systemic failure has been traced to a technical error involving infrastructure contractor L3Harris. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated on Saturday that the problem originated from the installation of at least one new router at a remote facility. This specific installation caused data to overload other communications centers, creating a bottleneck in air traffic control. Duffy noted that there were over 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, which severely disrupted communication with airplanes and caused instability in radar systems. The issue affected communications at 17 of the 22 en route centers controlled by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Political And Industry Response To The Crisis

The severity of the technical failure prompted the White House to convene an emergency meeting in the Situation Room on Friday. Federal agencies scrambled to determine if the disruption was the result of a cyberattack, but the evidence pointed to human error or a faulty component from L3Harris. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters that officials are still investigating whether the fault was due to user error, installer error, or a defective router. L3Harris stated it takes the issue seriously and is supporting the Federal Aviation Administration in its investigation. The company's shares traded down about 4% after hours on Friday as investors reacted to the unfolding events.

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Airlines Issue Waivers Amidst Strained Operations

Major carriers struggled to manage the fallout, with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines all canceling about 25% of their flights on Saturday. JetBlue faced an even steeper challenge, canceling nearly 45% of its scheduled flights. To assist stranded passengers, these airlines issued travel waivers allowing customers to rebook flights for later dates without cost. Despite these measures, the disruption for passengers remained severe, with airlines attempting to position flight crews and other essential personnel to resume operations. The incident highlighted the fragility of a US air traffic control system that is currently beset by aging technology and a shortage of several thousand controllers.

Funding Requests And Congressional Accountability

In the wake of the disaster, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called for $50 billion in funding to upgrade air traffic control systems, an increase from his earlier request of $30 billion. Congress had previously approved $12.5 billion last year, but a joint statement from US Representatives Rick Larsen and Andre Carson revealed that the Transportation Department had only spent $1 billion of the awarded contracts worth $4.3 billion. House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News on Saturday that he supports approving more funding for air traffic this year. Meanwhile, Democrats slated to take over committees next year pledged to hold the administration accountable to ensure such chaos does not happen again.