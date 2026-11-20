The FIA announces unanimous agreement to replace current hybrid power units with lighter, cheaper V8 engines for the 2030 Formula 1 season.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile ( FIA) has officially confirmed a landmark shift in Formula 1 regulations, announcing that the series will revert to V8 turbo hybrid engines starting in the 2030 season. This decision, published on Friday in Paris, France, marks a definitive end to the era of complex internal combustion and electric power unit combinations that have defined the sport in recent years. The governing body stated that the move addresses ongoing criticism regarding the current power units, which many stakeholders viewed as overly intricate and expensive to maintain.

V8 Turbo Hybrid Engine Specifications and Cost

All Formula 1 power unit manufacturers have committed to a proposal for a 2.1-litre V8 turbo engine that will operate on sustainable fuels. The primary objective outlined by the FIA is to deliver a power unit that is significantly less complex, lighter, and cheaper to produce than the current generation. This mechanical simplification is intended to reduce the financial burden on teams while enhancing reliability. The reduction in electric power components aims to streamline the technology, making the engines more accessible and cost-effective for all participating constructors.

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Unanimous Agreement Among Key Stakeholders

The FIA reported that this regulatory overhaul was unanimously agreed upon by Formula One Management (FOM), the 11 competing teams, and the six engine manufacturers present in the paddock. This broad consensus underscores a shared desire to pivot toward a racing product that emphasizes mechanical grip and driver ability over technological supremacy. Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad and Haas F1 Team driver Rafael Camara were observed competing during the third practice session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 20, 2026, highlighting the current racing environment before these changes take effect.

Strategic Goals for Simpler and Agile Racing

The new regulatory framework aims to marry the lighter V8 power unit to a chassis that is also more agile. This structural change places a greater emphasis on driver skill and close racing, moving away from the highly specialized engineering battles of the past. The FIA statement emphasized that the vision is to create lighter, simpler, and more affordable cars. By reducing the technical complexity, the sport hopes to foster closer competition and eliminate the performance disparities often seen between wealthy and smaller teams.

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FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem Vision

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem described the agreement as a significant milestone in shaping the future of the championship. He reiterated his ambition to deliver a sport that is more competitive and exciting for fans while remaining at the forefront of innovation and sustainability. Ben Sulayem noted that the return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of the championship. He highlighted the importance of restoring the sound, emotion, and pure racing that has historically been loved worldwide by the global audience.

Next Steps for 2030 Regulatory Framework

The immediate next step involves presenting a definitive 2030 Regulatory Framework to the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting in Shanghai next month. This meeting will serve as the final approval stage for the technical specifications and timeline of the new engine era. The collaboration demonstrated by all involved parties signals a strong commitment to delivering the best possible future for the sport. This structured approach ensures that the transition to V8 technology is seamless and beneficial for the long-term health of Formula 1.