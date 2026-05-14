Extreme Heat Warning Issued for 46 Areas Across the Philippines

PAGASA warns of a danger level heat index reaching up to 44 degrees Celsius in numerous regions, urging the public to take precautions against heat stroke.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, commonly known as PAGASA , has issued a critical alert regarding the extreme weather conditions expected to prevail across the archipelago.

On Thursday, the state weather bureau announced that approximately 46 different areas nationwide are projected to experience a danger level heat index on Friday, May 15, 2026. This alarming forecast indicates that the combined effect of high ambient temperatures and humidity will create conditions that are potentially hazardous to human health.

The heat index is a measure that describes how hot it actually feels to the human body, taking into account the relative humidity in the air, which can significantly impede the evaporation of sweat and thus hinder the body's natural cooling process. According to the detailed 5 p.m. bulletin released by the agency, the heat index will vary across several regions but will remain within the danger threshold.

Specifically, several locations are expected to hit a peak of 44 degrees Celsius, including Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, CLSU Muñoz in Nueva Ecija, San Ildefonso in Bulacan, and areas such as TAU Camiling and Hacienda Luisita in Tarlac. Furthermore, Sangley Point in Cavite City and locations in Eastern Samar like Borongan and Guiuan are also bracing for these extreme peaks.

Other regions, such as ISU Echague in Isabela, Casiguran in Aurora, and Legazpi City in Albay, are anticipated to record a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius. This high-temperature trend extends down to the Visayas and Mindanao regions, with places like Dumangas in Iloilo, Davao City, and Butuan City also facing intense heat. Even urban centers like the National Airport in Pasay City and the Science Garden in Quezon City are not exempt, with projected indices reaching 42 degrees Celsius.

This widespread distribution highlights the severity of the current heat wave affecting the entire country. The classification of a danger level heat index, which ranges from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius, carries significant medical implications. PAGASA warns that exposure to such conditions can lead to severe physiological distress. When the environment becomes excessively hot and humid, the human body struggles to regulate its internal temperature effectively.

This failure in thermoregulation can lead to a rapid rise in core body heat, placing immense strain on vital organs, most notably the heart and the kidneys. Initial symptoms may manifest as heat cramps, which are painful muscle spasms usually caused by salt and water loss. If the condition persists, it can escalate into heat exhaustion, characterized by heavy sweating, rapid pulse, dizziness, and nausea.

The most critical stage is heat stroke, a life-threatening emergency where the body's temperature rises above 40 degrees Celsius, potentially leading to unconsciousness or permanent organ damage if immediate medical intervention is not provided. To mitigate these risks, health experts and weather officials urge the public to take proactive measures. It is highly recommended to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if one does not feel thirsty.

Avoiding direct exposure to the sun during the peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is crucial. People are encouraged to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing that allows the skin to breathe and to stay in well-ventilated or air-conditioned environments whenever possible. Particular attention should be paid to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

The ongoing monitoring by PAGASA serves as a vital tool for community preparedness, allowing local government units to implement cooling centers and public health advisories to protect the population from the dangers of the extreme summer heat





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