Makati court issues arrest warrants, hold departure orders vs Quiboloy, 2 others for US extradition

A Makati City trial court has issued arrest warrants and hold departure orders against Apollo Quiboloy and two co-accused after the DOJ filed a US extradition petition for sex trafficking, human trafficking and bulk cash smuggling charges.

A Makati City trial court has issued arrest warrants and hold departure order s against Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy and two co-accused in connection with the United States government's extradition request, the Department of Justice confirmed on Friday.

The DOJ said Regional Trial Court Branch 145 issued the orders on Nov. 12, 2026 against Quiboloy, Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag. The court found probable cause that the three were named in US arrest warrants and indictments, that the offenses charged were extraditable, and that they committed the alleged offenses. The hold departure orders bar them from leaving the country while extradition proceedings are pending, according to the justice department.

Also read DOJ: Complainants' consent among factors in US extradition request for Quiboloy

Extradition Petition Docketed By Court

The DOJ, acting for the US government, filed the extradition petition on Nov. 9. It was docketed as R-MKT-26-02823-SP and raffled to Branch 145 under Judge Karen Matti Sy. The extradition warrant of arrest was filed on Thursday, November 12, pursuant to Section 4, Rule 2 of the Rules on Extradition Proceedings, the DOJ said.

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The court issued the warrant after finding probable cause on three points: each extraditee is the person named in the corresponding foreign arrest warrant and indictment, the offenses charged are extraditable, and each extraditee committed the offense or offenses charged. The DOJ also stated that at the same time, the court issued a Hold Departure Order against each extraditee to prevent any attempt to depart from the Philippines.

On behalf of the US government, the DOJ filed the extradition petition against Quiboloy, Dandan and Panilag in connection with charges of international human trafficking, sex trafficking, conspiracy, and bulk cash smuggling. The US charges stem from a 2021 federal grand jury indictment in California and include sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; sex trafficking of children; international human trafficking; and bulk cash smuggling.

US Seeks Trial For Three Accused

The US government is seeking the extradition of the three individuals to stand trial in the United States. The trio will be personally served with summons and copies of the petition and supporting documents once the court is notified that the arrest warrants have been implemented in accordance with the rules on extradition proceedings, the agency said. They will then have 15 days from receipt of the summons to file verified answers.

The DOJ stressed that extradition proceedings were not criminal trials and did not determine guilt or innocence. That will be decided by the courts in the country where they are extradited. The DOJ expressed confidence that the extradition of Quiboloy will be granted. Quiboloy also faces criminal cases in the Philippines, including qualified human trafficking charges before a Pasig City court and child and sexual abuse cases before a Quezon City court.

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Quiboloy Detained While Case Proceeds

He is currently detained at the Pasig jail. Quiboloy is the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, a religious group based in the Philippines. The charges against him and his co-accused are being handled by US authorities, and the extradition request is part of the legal process between the two countries. The case will proceed through the Philippine legal system in accordance with the Rules on Extradition Proceedings.

The hold departure order is intended to ensure the accused remain in the country while the extradition proceedings are ongoing. It is a standard measure in extradition proceedings to ensure the accused remain available for the process. The DOJ announced the development on Friday.