Extensive Scrutiny and Investigations of Monterrazas Development in Sugbo

The City Council and private entities have conducted extensive scrutiny and investigations of the Monterrazas development in Sugbo. The Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) is responsible for reviewing the report submitted by Monterrazas and checking the remedial measures that have been undertaken.

Pipila ka mga konsehal sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo ang naniid ug nanawagan alang sa mas lapad nga assessment o pagsusi sa tanang mga hillside development.

Matod nila, ang mga kabalaka bahin sa baha ug mga risgo sa kalikupan dili lang angayan limitahan sa proyekto sa Monterrazas de Cebu. Kini nga panawagan nitumaw taliwala sa gisugyot nga resolusyon ni Bise Mayor Tomas Osmeña nga nag-awhag kang Mayor Nestor Archival sa pag-isyu og cease-and-desist order batok sa mga development project sa Monterrazas hangtod nga makompleto ug magamit na ang tanang water catchments.

"Monterrazas has been subjected to extensive scrutiny and investigations, not only by national agencies but also by the City Council and private entities," matod ni Pepito. Iyang namatikdan nga ang City Council nihimo na og usa ka executive session aron susihon ang isyo ug magtigom og impormasyon alang sa paghimo og balaod.

Atol sa panaghisgot, giingon ni Pepito nga ang mga nakaplagan nga gipresentar ngadto sa konseho nagpakita nga ang baha nga nasinati sa panahon sa Bagyong Tino di lang tungod sa Monterrazas nga development. Iyang gitumbok ang usa ka pagtuon nga gihimo sa University of the Philippines, nga nakaplagan nga ang proyekto walay tulubagon sa baha nga gitaho sa nagkalain-laing dapit sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Gipasabot usab ni Pepito nga gilibkas na sa DENR ang mga restrictions nga unang gipahamtang sa maong proyekto. Base sa mga report nga gisumiter ngadto sa mga awtoridad, nituman ang Monterrazas sa tanang gikinahanglang kondisyon.

"As to why Monterrazas alone is being questioned when there are probably hundreds of other developments taking place, I do not have the answer," ingon niya. Tungod niini nga mga kabalaka, giingon ni Pepito nga giisip sa konseho nga mas haom nga itugyan ang maong butang ngadto sa Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) alang sa dugang nga evaluation. Si Konsehal Dave Tumulak nidason usab sa panawagan alang sa mas komprehensibo nga pag-review.

Giklaro ni Tumulak nga ang TIC, uban sa City Environment and Natural Resources Office, gitahasan sa pag-review sa mga report nga gisumiter sa developer ug sa pag-assess sa kaepektibo sa mga remedial measures nga gipatuman sa site.

"The TIC is responsible for reviewing the report submitted by Monterrazas and checking the remedial measures that have been undertaken," matod ni Tumulak. Nakapangutana usab ang konsehal kon ngano nga ang atensyon sa publiko dako kaayong nakatutok sa Monterrazas samtang ang ubang mga hillside development wala makaagi sa susamang matang sa pagsusi.

Si Konsehal Harry Eran usab nagkanayon nga ang diskusyon sa Monterrazas kinahanglang tan-awon sulod sa mas lapad nga konteksto sa hillside ug watershed development sa tibuok Dakbayan sa Sugbo. Iyang namatikdan nga ang Monterrazas nahimong hilisgutan sa grabe nga pagsusi human sa baha sa Barangay Guadalupe sa panahon sa Bagyong Tino niadtong Nobyembre 2025 ug ang mga nakaplagan sa DENR nga ang proyekto nakalapas sa 10 sa 33 ka mga kondisyon sa Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) niini.

Ang proyekto nakakuha usab og atensyon human ang duha ka retention ponds gikatahong nahugno atol sa maong bagyo.

"Our concern is the safety of the families living below these upland areas, and that concern applies to hillside development across the city, not to a single project," matod ni Eran





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Monterrazas Development Sugbo City Council Private Entities Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) Report Submitted By Monterrazas Remedial Measures Investigations Extensive Scrutiny Safety Of Families Living Below Upland Areas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mayor Archival Urges Fact-Based Approach on Monterrazas de Cebu ProjectCebu City Mayor Nestor Archival calls for calm and reliance on official reports showing that the developer has completed flood-control facilities exceeding requirements. The debate arose after the city council passed a resolution seeking a cease-and-desist order due to flooding and landslide fears, but the mayor emphasizes that existing facilities are already sufficient.

Read more »

Baricuatro limits participating LGUs in Pasigarbo sa Sugbo replacement at 15CEBU Province’s scaled-down Festival of Festivals proposal would limit participation to about 15 contingents to control spending and protect performer welfare,

Read more »

NDRRMC Reports Extensive Damage from Major Earthquake, Over 1.4 Million AffectedThe National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has released its tenth situational report detailing the widespread impact of a powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines. The disaster has resulted in numerous injuries, dozens missing, and massive displacement, with over 1.4 million individuals affected across multiple regions. Infrastructure, housing, and essential services have suffered significant damage, while ongoing aftershocks and secondary hazards like landslides complicate recovery efforts. Government agencies have provided substantial assistance, but many communities remain under a state of calamity as operations continue.

Read more »

Baricuatro limits participating LGUs in Pasigarbo sa Sugbo replacement at 15CEBU Province’s scaled-down Festival of Festivals proposal would limit participation to about 15 contingents to control spending and protect performer welfare,

Read more »