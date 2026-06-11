Experts Warn of Critical Funding Gap for Carbon Dioxide Removal Technologies

A high-level conference in Milan highlights the dangerous lack of investment and research in Carbon Dioxide Removal, stressing that these technologies are vital for combating global warming.

During a pivotal gathering in Milan, Italy, leading experts in the field of carbon dioxide removal have sounded a loud alarm regarding a significant shortfall in both research and financial investment.

This nascent sector is increasingly viewed as an essential pillar for mitigating the catastrophic effects of climate change. Carbon dioxide removal, commonly referred to as CDR, involves the active extraction of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere to be stored durably, either deep underground or integrated into long-lasting physical products.

Massimo Tavoni, a professor specializing in climate change economics at the Polytechnic University of Milan, noted that the global interest in these critical solutions has diminished considerably compared to the enthusiasm seen just a few years ago. He attributed this decline to shifting political landscapes, specifically mentioning the return of Donald Trump to power in the United States and the destabilizing effect of various global wars, both of which have diverted attention and resources away from urgent climate initiatives.

This conference was co-organized by the Polytechnic University of Milan and the Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change, an Italian foundation dedicated to climate research. According to the third edition of a comprehensive report titled The State of Carbon Dioxide Removal, presented during the Milan events, current removal efforts are drastically insufficient. At present, these initiatives only manage to remove approximately 5 percent of the global annual carbon dioxide emissions.

An overwhelming majority of these efforts, roughly 99.9 percent, rely on natural processes, primarily the planting of trees. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees capture carbon from the air and store it within their roots, trunks, and branches.

While reforestation efforts in regions ranging from China and the United States to Europe and Brazil have helped trap CO2 stemming from the combustion of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas, the report warns that the growth of these plantations is stagnating. This stagnation is largely driven by intense competition for land, as agricultural needs often clash with the space required for large-scale reforestation.

Scientists from the United States, Germany, China, and Australia gathered in Milan to share their latest research, emphasizing that CDR is distinct from carbon capture and storage. While the latter focuses on filtering flue gases directly from factory chimneys or power plants, CDR aims to capture carbon dioxide that is already dispersed in the air at very low concentrations. The experts stressed a vital point: the development of removal technology must not be viewed as a license to pollute.

The primary global priority must remain the drastic reduction of current emissions, with CDR serving as a tool to handle residual carbon. Current innovative applications include the use of pyrolysis, which heats organic plant residues without oxygen to create biochar. This porous material not only sequesters carbon but also improves agricultural soils by retaining water and nutrients.

Additionally, Direct Air Capture (DAC) uses massive fan-like devices to pull CO2 from the sky, as seen in sites in Iceland, though the current volumes handled remain negligible compared to global needs. Furthermore, researchers are investigating the ocean's immense potential to absorb carbon dioxide, though they remain cautious about how this might affect the alkalinity of seawater.

The scale of the challenge was vividly illustrated in a presentation showing that innovative removal methods represented only a tiny fraction of total emissions. Last year, only 2 million tonnes of CO2 were removed through these methods, while humans emitted more than 40 billion tonnes. Cost remains a prohibitive barrier, with most removal techniques costing upwards of 200 dollars per tonne, far exceeding current market prices for carbon.

Morgan Edwards from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who oversaw the evaluation report funded by the European Commission and the United Kingdom, argued that scaling these technologies will require billions of euros in investment. She posited that carbon dioxide removal should be treated as a public good. While private companies may lead the early innovation phase, the long-term viability of the sector will depend on governments stepping in to purchase and support this public good to ensure a livable planet





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