Expert panel to discuss Ebola vaccine options in DR Congo

The panel of experts led by the WHO meets on Tuesday to discuss whether there are any vaccine options to help tackle an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, linked to the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

A panel of experts led by the World Health Organization meets on Tuesday to discuss whether there are any vaccine options to help tackle an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, linked to the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola according to the WHO and declared a public health emergency.

Although there are no approved vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, there is a vaccine named Ervebo manufactured by Merck that has shown evidence of providing some protection against Bundibugyo in animal studies. The potential for testing this and other options will be on the agenda of the meeting of the WHO Technical Advisory Group. The final decision will lie with the governments of Congo and neighboring Uganda where two confirmed cases have been found.

Potential treatments will also be discussed, as the lack of countermeasures for this strain means we will advise on the best approach to take





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Vaccines DR Congo Bundibugyo Strain WHO Technical Advisory Group Ervebo Vaccine Africa CDC Gavi Coalition For Epidemic Preparedness Innovation University Of Texas Medical Branch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latest Ebola Outbreak: Bundibugyo Strain Exposure in Congo and Possible Spread to GomaAn outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which has been declared 'extraordinary' due to a lack of approved therapeutics and vaccines, has been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda. Additionally, there have been reports of exposure to suspected cases in Congo, posing a risk to other regions.

Read more »

WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda an emergency of international concernAN EBOLA outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda has been declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization, after 80 suspected deaths.

Read more »

Ebola outbreak in Congo: American missionary among infected, WHO declares public health emergencyMedical personnel are rushing to the frontlines of a new Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where an American missionary tested positive for the viral disease. The World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency of international concern, citing the high risk of the disease spreading beyond DRC’s borders.

Read more »

Philippines not 'high-risk' for Ebola outbreak after WHO declaration: ExpertInfectious disease expert Rontgene Solante clarified that the Philippines is not at 'high-risk' for an Ebola outbreak, emphasizing its preparedness based on lessons learned from previous outbreaks and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more »