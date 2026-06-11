Expanding the Role of Oral Contraceptives: A Holistic Approach to Women's Health

The HER Health Forum 2026, organized by Organon Philippines, brought together health care leaders and specialists to reframe oral contraceptives as essential to women's health across life stages. The forum introduced the HER framework: Hormonal Empowerment and Resilience, emphasizing the need for individualized care and informed decision-making.

"IF a woman is doing well, so does her family," — this message anchored the HER Health Forum 2026, organized by Organon Philippines, where health care leaders and specialists gathered to reframe oral contraceptives , not just as tools for preventing pregnancy, but as essential to women's health across life stages .

SUPPORTING WOMEN'S HEALTH Seated from left are Dr. Punkavee Tuntiviriyapun, a faculty member in reproductive medicine at Chulalongkorn University Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Eileen Manalo, a professor at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine and Dr. Maris Yap Garcia, assistant professor at St. Luke's Medical Center College of Medicine and a reproductive medicine specialist. PHOTO FROM ORGANON Built around the theme "Her Future, Her Flow: The Role of Oral Contraceptives in Supporting Women Through Life's Milestones," the forum introduced the HER framework: Hormonal Empowerment and Resilience.

The approach centers on three pillars: strengthening hormonal health, enabling informed decision-making and supporting women through key life transitions. Beyond contraception: Expanding the role of the pill A key takeaway from the forum was clear: oral contraceptives are no longer defined by a single purpose.

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Dr. Maris Yap Garcia, assistant professor at St. Luke's Medical Center College of Medicine and reproductive medicine specialist, oral contraceptives should be viewed through a broader clinical lens.

"There is power in the pill," she said, pointing to its role in supporting the management of various women's health conditions, in addition to pregnancy prevention. POWER IN THE PILL Dr. Maris Yap Garcia, assistant professor at St. Luke's Medical Center College of Medicine and a reproductive medicine specialist, presents clinical findings on hormonal contraception relevant to young women, including efficacy, tolerability and non-contraceptive benefits, during a session at the HER Health Forum.

PHOTO FROM ORGANON She also highlighted persistent gaps in reproductive health in the Philippines, including high rates of unintended pregnancy, stigma around contraceptive use and reliance on less effective traditional methods. Addressing these, she emphasized, requires patient-centered care, particularly for younger women who expect shared decision-making.

"Contraceptive effectiveness in real-world settings is influenced by several factors, including appropriate method selection, patient preferences, access to counseling, and the ability to use a method correctly and consistently," she noted, underscoring the importance of individualized care and informed decision-making. Personalized care and balancing risks The need for individualized care was echoed by Dr. Punkavee Tuntiviriyapun of Chulalongkorn University Faculty of Medicine, who discussed the use of oral contraceptives for cycle control, particularly among patients with PCOS who also require contraception.

Rather than focusing solely on when to prescribe contraceptives, he urged clinicians to understand why they work, highlighting their ability to regulate hormones and support appropriate management strategies based on individual patient needs. At the same time, he stressed that no single formulation fits all.

"There is no perfect pill," he said, pointing to the importance of balancing therapeutic benefits with safety considerations, particularly the risk of venous thromboembolism or VTE. Advertisement ORAL CONTRACEPTION Dr. Pungkavee Tuntiviriyapun delivers his presentation on the rationale for using oral contraception for cycle control during the HER Health Forum 2026. A faculty member at Chulalongkorn University Faculty of Medicine, he specializes in infertility, pre-implantation genetic testing and endoscopic surgery.

PHOTO FROM ORGANON His approach centers on assessing individual risk factors such as age, smoking status, obesity and medical history to guide treatment decisions. In practice, this means weighing potential benefits and risks based on each patient's clinical profile. Addressing a critical transition: Perimenopause The forum also brought attention to perimenopause, a stage often overlooked in reproductive health discussions.

For Dr. Eileen Manalo, professor at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine and a leader in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, this phase presents a "double burden," declining fertility alongside ongoing pregnancy risk and worsening symptoms.

"Women are in a transition where they are less likely to conceive, but not immune to pregnancy," she explained, noting the increased risks of unintended pregnancy and maternal complications in women over 40. HOLISTIC CARE FOR WOMEN Dr. Punkavee Tuntiviriyapun and Dr. Eileen Manalo discuss the use of oral contraceptives for cycle control during the HER Health Forum 2026.

PHOTO FROM ORGANON Holistic care for women is the key to addressing the challenges of reproductive health, they emphasized, requiring patient-centered care, shared decision-making and individualized treatment plans. Holistic care for women is the key to addressing the challenges of reproductive health, they emphasized, requiring patient-centered care, shared decision-making and individualized treatment plans





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Oral Contraceptives Women's Health Life Stages HER Framework Hormonal Empowerment And Resilience Patient-Centered Care Shared Decision-Making Individualized Treatment Plans Perimenopause Reproductive Health Stigma Around Contraceptive Use Reliance On Less Effective Traditional Methods Contraceptive Effectiveness Appropriate Method Selection Patient Preferences Access To Counseling Ability To Use A Method Correctly And Consiste Therapeutic Benefits Safety Considerations Risk Of Venous Thromboembolism Or VTE Individual Risk Factors Clinical Profile Declining Fertility Ongoing Pregnancy Risk Worsening Symptoms Increased Risks Of Unintended Pregnancy Maternal Complications Patient-Centered Care Shared Decision-Making Individualized Treatment Plans

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