Executive Secretary Refutes Liability Over PhilHealth Fund Transfer

Ralph Recto denies responsibility for the P60‑billion transfer of PhilHealth reserve funds to the Treasury, citing legal compliance and fiscal policy, after an Ombudsman ruling found no evidence of wrongdoing. The statement clarifies that the move did not affect healthcare services, and the executive emphasizes that the transfer was a routine federal adjustment to optimise reserve utilisation.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto issued a statement on Friday, denying any personal or official responsibility for the transfer of P60 billion in PhilHealth reserve funds to the National Treasury during his time as Finance chief.

He maintained that the action was carried out within the confines of established legal frameworks and aligned with the nation's fiscal policy. Recto emphasised that the transfer did not alter the operational capacity of PhilHealth or impede the delivery of healthcare services to Filipinos. He reiterated that the government's move adhered to fiscal management protocols already in place and that earlier explanations by relevant agencies stood firm.

The executive's remarks arrived shortly after the Office of the Ombudsman released a ruling finding no prima facie evidence to indict him or other PhilHealth officials for technical malversation, plunder, or breaches of the Anti‑Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The Ombudsman's decision concluded that the redirected funds were surplus allocations and reserve balances that were not in active use by PhilHealth at the time of the transfer.

Recto characterised the moved resources as part of routine fiscal adjustments aimed at ensuring efficient use of government capital, rather than a diversion of money intended for healthcare. Recto added that the redirection of the reserve pool had no tangible effect on the benefits or coverage that PhilHealth provides to the public.

He required the public to understand that service delivery standards remain unchanged and that the removal of the funds from PhilHealth's reserve account does not diminish the scope or accessibility of services. Throughout his statement, the Executive Secretary held the position that the transfer was a lawful, fiscally judicious measure within the scope of his duties as Finance chief, and that the decision was made in the best interest of national financial stewardship.





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