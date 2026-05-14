Excited for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie's continuation? The cast and crew shared a selfie on Instagram

The cast and crew of The Summer I Turned Pretty movie shared a selfie on Instagram, indicating that production continues. They previously asked fans to stop visiting the set due to safety concerns and respect their privacy.

Who else is excited for the continuation of Conrad and Belly 's love story?

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' shared a selfie taken by Lola Tung and Christopher Briney on set as production continues for the much-anticipated film. Earlier in May, the cast and crew members of the film asked fans 'to stop visiting the set' and respect their privacy. In September 2025, Amazon announced that 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series is getting a movie of the same name.

The story follows a love triangle involving Belly (Lola), Conrad (Christopher), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). As of writing, the release date of the film has not been announced. View this post on Instagra





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The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Instagram Lola Tung Christopher Briney Jenny Han Amazon Release Date Conquer Love Love Triangle Belly Conrad Jeremiah Gavin Casalegno Privacy Safety Concerns Production Conquer Love Story Instagram Post Camera Crew Social Media

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