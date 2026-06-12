Ex-Convict Admits to Stabbing Friend to Death in Dalaguete Over Sudden Confrontation

A 59-year-old ex-convict confessed to killing his long-time friend in Dalaguete town after a heated argument led to a fatal stabbing. The suspect claimed the victim unexpectedly turned hostile, prompting him to act in self-defense with a farm tool.

Ponciano 'Poncing' Pueblo, a 59-year-old ex-convict, admitted to stabbing his friend Jonard Gutib to death in Barangay Balud, Dalaguete town, on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

During his interrogation on June 12 at the Dalaguete Police Station, Pueblo claimed he was unaware of any grudge the victim might have held against him, stating they had not fought at any point prior to the incident. He explained that he had allowed Gutib to stay at his home for two days before the killing, noting that they had long been friends and were both former inmates, having served time together in prison.

Pueblo said the victim simply became inexplicably hostile toward him after his release from prison, repeatedly demanding respectful treatment. According to Pueblo's account, the confrontation began when Gutib abruptly slammed a double-decker bed that Pueblo was assembling at the time, uttering the phrase, 'letseng yawa' (roughly 'damn you' or 'to hell with you').

Startled and now fully awake, Pueblo recounted that his head was still pounding when the victim told him, 'Hulbota na imong pinuti (sharpen your bolo/machete) because I am ready.

' Feeling threatened, Pueblo grabbed his bolo and stabbed Gutib multiple times in the chest and abdomen. The victim then fled toward the highway, with Pueblo giving chase and ultimately catching up to deliver further wounds. Pueblo expressed remorse, stating, 'I ask for forgiveness because this should not have happened if not because of him.

' He also lamented that his bolo, a farm tool, was never meant to kill a person but was intended for use when he would go to plant in the fields. Pueblo revealed that on the day of the incident, he had even prepared lunch for Gutib, hoping to eat together.

However, because the victim had already eaten elsewhere, Pueblo ended up eating alone. The victim later tried to apologize and challenged Pueblo, but the suspect also feared that he would be retaliated against or ostracized, which led him to take matters into his own hands. The police investigation confirmed that the altercation stemmed from this unexpected aggression and Pueblo's subsequent fear, resulting in a fatal stabbing.

The case highlights how longstanding friendships among ex-convicts can sometimes unravel into sudden, deadly violence, often fueled by unresolved tensions or perceived slights





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Ex-Convict Stabbing Dalaguete Friendship Self-Defense

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