Ex-bodyguards of Co clarify previous testimony

The ex-bodyguards of Senator Bong Revilla clarified their previous testimony regarding the delivery of bags of money to Senator Legarda and Senator Mark Villar. They claimed that they had delivered the bags but did not see them enter the gate.

During a press briefing on Monday, Baligod, the lawyer of 18 ex-bodyguards, clarified that two of his clients had previously testified that they had delivered two bags of money to Legarda.

He explained that when they were bringing down the two bags, they noticed that boss Zaldy had left and they followed him. Baligod then recounted the story of his two clients, explaining that they had not seen any bags enter the gate. Baligod made this statement when asked by journalists why Legarda and Sen. Mark Villar, who received the bags in a previous Senate hearing, were not mentioned in their initial testimony.

According to Baligod, he sought the help of former congressman Mike Defensor to inform Legarda of the clarification made by his clients. Baligod admitted that his clients had made a mistake and offered to provide evidence if Legarda wanted to charge them. The allegation of the ex-bodyguards is related to the anomaly in the use of funds for flood control projects





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Ex-Bodyguards Senator Bong Revilla Senator Legarda Senator Mark Villar Flood Control Projects

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