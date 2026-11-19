Evolution is expanding its partnership with PAGCOR-licensed Casino Plus to create more culturally inspired live casino games for Filipino players, supported by its Cebu production studio.

Evolution, the global live casino technology provider, is working with PAGCOR -licensed Casino Plus to bring more culturally inspired live casino games and localized gaming experiences to Filipino players.

The partnership is supported by Evolution's local production capabilities in the Philippines, including its live casino studio in Cebu. Evolution describes the pairing as bringing global experience together with Casino Plus, which brings deep knowledge of the local market and its players. Casino Plus is one of the country's leading responsible digital entertainment platforms licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). Globally, players know Evolution for games such as Crazy Time, Lightning Roulette and MONOPOLY Live.

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Evolution Creates Localized Games For Philippine Market

In the Philippines, its portfolio also includes live games created specifically for Filipino players, among them Perya Super Color Game and Perya Speed Baccarat. Evolution said its Philippine live studio helped create Super Color Game, which it made just for players in the Philippines. The studio serves locally licensed operators. Evolution said the studio lets it create experiences just for players in the regulated Philippine market.

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The company said understanding what players want is central to how it works in the market. Localization is essential to us, Evolution said. Every market has its own player preferences, and local infrastructure and strong relationships with operators help us understand and respond to those needs. Evolution added that the Philippines is an important market because it has a strong regulatory framework for online gaming under PAGCOR and keeps growing as a regulated market.

As a business-to-business supplier, Evolution said it works with licensed operators and regulators to support high standards of player protection, while operators manage the direct relationship with players. Casino Plus is one of those licensed operators. Casino Plus began offering Evolution's slot games in 2022 and added Evolution's live casino portfolio in May 2023.

Partnership Highlights Local Production Capabilities And Player Insights

Evolution said it plans to keep working closely with Casino Plus on online and offline campaigns and to look for new ways to bring Evolution content and experiences to Casino Plus players. On Oct. 30, Casino Plus hosted an event at Dusit Thani in Makati City where its players became the first in the Philippines to preview Evolution's newest live casino game show, Game Night.

Filipino players know what they enjoy, and it is our job to listen to them and answer to them under PAGCOR's rules, said Casino Plus CEO Evan Spytma. A global supplier can build games for the Philippines, but it helps to have a local partner that understands the people playing them. We want to keep being that partner to Evolution.

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For its part, Evolution said players can expect it to keep exploring new games, formats and experiences for the Philippine market with its operator partners. Evolution is a business-to-business provider of online casino games founded in 2006 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The company operates 27 studios across six continents, including its live casino production facility in Cebu, Philippines.