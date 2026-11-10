EvoEnergi Secures 13.08 MW Supply Deals With Philippine Institutions

EvoEnergi signs partnerships with over 25 academic and medical groups under new ERC regulations, bringing total contracted demand to more than 257 MW.

EvoEnergi, a retail electricity supplier operating under the D&L Industries Group, has finalized supply agreements with a diverse range of academic, medical, and religious institutions across the Philippines. These newly secured contracts encompass a combined contracted demand of exactly 13.08 megawatts (MW). The announcement was made in an official news release issued on Tuesday by the company.

Institutional Partnerships And Market Expansion

The recent supply partnerships span more than 25 specific academic, medical, and religious institutions within the country. Notable entities included in these deals are Maranatha Christian Academy, Don Bosco Technical College, University of Perpetual Help System, St. Dominic College of Asia, City of Imus Doctors Hospital, and Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ. This expansion demonstrates EvoEnergi's growing footprint in the competitive energy sector.

Also read Mapua defeats LPU 71-68 in NCAA 102 preview, secures twice-to-beat advantage

Since beginning its operations in 2025, EvoEnergi has significantly broadened its customer base. The company has now secured partnerships with more than 1,100 customers across various industries and residential communities. Collectively, these customers represent a combined contracted demand of over 257 MW, highlighting rapid growth since the company's inception.

Regulatory Shifts Driving Consumer Access

The company stated that these deals followed key regulatory shifts in the Philippine energy sector. A primary driver is the Energy Regulatory Commission's implementation on June 26, 2026, of a lower eligibility threshold for the Retail Competition and Open Access program. This change allows smaller consumers who previously could not participate directly to now access the open market.

Advertisement

Additionally, the regulatory changes include the Retail Aggregation Program. Through this mechanism, eligible smaller consumers can combine their individual demand to participate collectively. This aggregation model allows them to negotiate better contract terms and manage operational expenses more effectively than they could as isolated entities.

Strategic Impact On Operational Costs

The introduction of these regulatory frameworks has fundamentally altered how smaller institutions approach energy procurement. By allowing aggregated participation, the system reduces barriers to entry for schools, hospitals, and churches. These organizations can now leverage collective buying power to secure more favorable rates and stability in their energy supply chains.

EvoEnergi's strategy aligns with these new rules by targeting sectors that benefit most from aggregation. The inclusion of major educational and healthcare facilities indicates a focus on long-term, stable contracts. These institutions often have consistent energy needs, making them ideal candidates for the structured supply agreements facilitated by the new RCOA guidelines.

Future Outlook For Energy Consumers

The successful integration of these 25+ institutions into EvoEnergi's portfolio underscores the effectiveness of the new regulatory environment. As more entities adapt to the lower eligibility thresholds introduced in mid-2026, further consolidation of demand is expected. This trend will likely continue to drive competition among retail suppliers like EvoEnergi and D&L Industries Group.

Advertisement

Consumers and institutions looking to optimize their energy spending may find similar opportunities through aggregation programs. The success of EvoEnergi's current partnerships suggests that the market is responding positively to these structural changes. Continued adherence to the RCOA framework will likely sustain this momentum throughout the remainder of the year.