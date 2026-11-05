European Flights Hit by Male State Bomb Hoaxes

Italian, French, and Bulgarian jets scramble as hoax bomb threats linked to the Male State disrupt 20 flights across Europe. Details on diversions and inspections follow.

Italian, French, and Bulgaria n fighter jets scrambled to intercept commercial aircraft on Thursday as approximately 20 flights across Europe faced a third consecutive day of hoax bomb alerts. The coordinated disruptions targeted major hubs in Rome, Sofia, and Warsaw, forcing diversions and military escorts amid rising security concerns for passengers and aviation authorities.

Core Details of the Aviation Disruptions

Bulgaria's air force escorted three Ryanair planes destined for Sofia from Madrid, Copenhagen, and London. Interior ministry spokespersons confirmed that all three aircraft were thoroughly inspected upon arrival, with no explosives found. A separate Ryanair flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Plovdiv Airport, located east of the capital.

Also read European Fighter Jets Escort 14 Flights After Hoax Bomb Threats

French authorities took more aggressive action when an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin, headed to Rome, refused to land at the Evreux military base. The French prime minister's office stated that the pilot allegedly refused to cooperate by preferring a civilian airport, prompting the immediate order for fighter jets to intercept and escort the aircraft. Evreux prosecutor Remi Coutin noted the pilot's non-compliance, though Aer Lingus later claimed its pilots fully cooperated with French authorities.

Other affected flights included a Wizz Air route from Milan to Warsaw, which was re-routed to Vienna. Most targeted flights ultimately landed without incident at their original destinations, including a Lot Polish Airlines service to Brussels and AirSerbia flights to Bucharest. In the Czech Republic, four planes bound for Prague operated by Ryanair, Easy Jet, and Sky Express landed safely.

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Male State Claims and Misogynistic Messages

Messages sent to multiple email addresses for Sofia airport and viewed by AFP claimed explosive devices were placed on three Ryanair flights. The text contained misogynistic language, asserting it came from fighters of the Male State and threatening to annihilate those deemed accomplices in a criminal conspiracy. The message warned that the explosion would occur in 60 minutes, declaring that feminist regimes would remember the event forever.

Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera published the identical text, though the warnings were directed at two flights headed for Rome. ADR, the company managing Rome's airports, confirmed the report. A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport in central England also reported receiving a hoax threat from Men's State, similar to other incidents.

While a far-right movement called the Male State exists in Russia, authorities could not immediately confirm a direct link to the messages. Lou Osborn, founder of Inpact, an NGO monitoring clandestine Russian activities, described the group as using Nazi symbolism with thousands of members. Russian courts designated the group as extremist in 2021, and it supported the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Wider Impact and Security Assessments

Prague Airport spokeswoman Denisa Hejtmankova told AFP that the airport received threats via emails from anonymous addresses. The EU's transport commissioner, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, stated on X that it was too early to draw conclusions on whether these incidents were linked. Copenhagen police assessed that there was no danger to passengers or anyone else at the airport during the disruption.

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The flights represented a tiny percentage of Europe's air traffic on Thursday. Eurocontrol reported that some 25,072 flights were scheduled across the continent. Passengers expressed fear, with Brazilian tourist Natalia Lobo stating that the security situation in Europe was very concerning and fearful.

These events follow a similar pattern on previous days. On Tuesday, 10 flights were targeted with bomb threats, all of which turned out to be hoaxes. The alerts forced the closure of one Warsaw airport and the deployment of Italian air force jets. On Monday, a Wizz Air flight from London's Luton airport to Sofia was diverted due to a bomb threat and made an emergency stop in Budapest.