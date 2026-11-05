European Fighter Jets Escort 14 Flights After Hoax Bomb Threats

At least 14 European flights received hoax bomb threats Thursday, prompting fighter jet escorts and diversions across the continent. No explosives were found and authorities suspect hybrid warfare.

At least 14 European flights were hit by hoax bomb alerts on Thursday, prompting Italian, French and Bulgarian fighter jets to scramble and escort aircraft across the continent.

No explosives were found on any plane, and all flights landed safely, authorities and airlines said. The hoaxes targeted low-cost carriers and flights to or from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Italy for the third day this week. Bulgaria's air force escorted three Ryanair planes headed for Sofia from Madrid, Copenhagen and London Stansted, the Bulgarian defense ministry said. Two landed in Sofia as planned, while the London Stansted flight was diverted to Plovdiv Airport, east of the capital.

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Spanish Guard Civil Responds To Bomb Threats

All three planes were later inspected, and no explosives were found, an interior ministry spokesperson told AFP. Spanish authorities received three emailed bomb threats in under 20 minutes from around 9 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), Spain's Guardia Civil said. The threats involved two Air Europa departures from Madrid to Paris and four inbound Iberia flights from Rome and Milan. Several aircraft were halted or returned to their stands and passengers were disembarked while planes were inspected.

Italy's air force escorted a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome, where it landed as scheduled and was checked by bomb experts, a Rome Fiumicino Airport spokesman said. Finnair spokesperson Stiina Tuunanen confirmed that nothing unusual was found. Finnair has a very clear process that we follow in situations like this, and we always work closely with the local authorities, Tuunanen said.

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She added that another false bomb threat targeted Finnair flight AY1471 from Helsinki to Vienna, which landed as normal in Vienna. An Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome was rerouted to France and escorted by military aircraft to the Evreux air base, 100 km (62 miles) west of Paris, French authorities said. The flight landed safely and Aer Lingus will work to reaccommodate customers to their final destination as soon as possible, the airline said in a statement.

Wizz Air And Ryanair Flights Rerouted

A Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw was re-routed to Vienna, the airline said, in accordance with established safety protocols and procedures. Another Wizz Air flight from Milan landed safely in Bucharest, Romania's intelligence agency said, following which a crisis unit was set up at Henri Coanda Airport. Italian media reported the Warsaw-bound flight was diverted to Vienna, and ANSA said two planes landed safely in Milan after receiving threats.

Four Prague-bound planes flown by Ryanair, EasyJet and Sky Express were targeted by threats, Czech police said. We perceive the credibility of the threats as low, police said on X. Nevertheless, we are not underestimating the situation, and all necessary security measures have been activated. Prague Airport spokeswoman Denisa Hejtmankova told AFP the airport received all threats in emails from anonymous addresses. The flights from Britain, Ireland and Greece landed as scheduled in Prague.

In Denmark, a military bomb disposal unit searched two planes at Copenhagen airport but did not find any devices, police said. Our assessment is that there is no danger, and there has never been any danger, to passengers or anyone else at the airport, Copenhagen police told AFP. A LOT flight from Warsaw landed as scheduled in Brussels after a security warning, the Polish airline said.

In Warsaw, a LOT flight to Paris was stopped while taxiing towards take-off and passengers were transferred to another aircraft as a precaution. The origin and motives of the threats were unknown, but they come amid a rise in hybrid attacks in Europe, sometimes linked by authorities to Russia or Iran.

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Officials Accuse Russia Of Hybrid Attacks

While no country has attributed blame for the threats, many European officials have accused Russia of masterminding sabotage and hybrid attacks that are often cheap, easily deniable and not expected to trigger an armed response. Denmark, Poland and Romania, all affected by Thursday's disruptions, have previously accused Moscow directly, while Germany blamed Russia for an attack on Leipzig airport in August.

Britain has blamed Russia in the past but linked Iran to a suspected plot to attack a US air base. Both Russia and Iran deny any involvement. Eric Schouten, head of the aviation security group Dyami, said most of the countries affected supported Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion.

From a geopolitical view, I'm thinking, you always have to think about the scenario of hybrid warfare, where a country in this way, today we are looking at Russia, right, is attacking us on multiple fronts, from railways to supermarkets to blood banks, most recently. The energy sector, the internet sector, and the aviation sector are among those, he said.

Cybersecurity CEO Warns Of Disruption Tactics

France's secretary general for defense and national security, Nicolas Roche, highlighted to parliament last month the massing of hybrid attacks in all their diversity, sabotage, cyber, drones, espionage of course, that we are seeing take shape in Europe. Eliran Almog, CEO of aviation cybersecurity firm Cyviation, said the repeated bomb threats could serve both to disrupt operations and to observe how airlines, airports and national authorities respond.

These aviation threats are also occurring in the same period as cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe, Almog said. Different essential services are experiencing disruption that carries economic costs and can undermine public confidence. This week, unidentified hackers for the second time shut down fridges in supermarkets in several European countries, also affecting French blood banks. More than 20 hoaxes have now been reported this week, with low-cost carrier Ryanair the victim of at least seven.

On Tuesday, at least seven flights and a cruise ship received bomb threats, causing disruption at airports across Europe, although no devices were discovered. The alerts forced the closure of a Warsaw airport and the deployment of Italian air force jets. On Monday, a Wizz Air flight from London's Luton airport to Sofia was diverted due to a bomb threat and forced to make an emergency stop in Budapest.