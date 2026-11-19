A cyberattack on the European Commission may have compromised large amounts of personal data and forced several internal systems offline for around 10 days, Politico reported. The Commission says it has contained most of the attack and convened its top crisis management body.

The European Commission was targeted by a cyberattack that might have compromised large amounts of personal data, Politico reported on Thursday, November 19. The Commission believes it has contained most of the attack, but the full extent of any damage remains unclear, Politico said, citing an EU official.

European Commission Systems Offline for 10 Days

The European Commission did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Thursday morning. Several systems were taken offline during the disruption, which lasted around 10 days. These included HR systems for payslips and time management, as well as a system for medical reimbursements. The outage meant Commission employees were unable to access payslips or submit health-related claims during that period, causing operational friction for staff welfare and payroll administration.

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The incident involved unauthorized access or disruption of critical internal digital infrastructure, raising serious concerns about data privacy and institutional security within the EU executive branch. The Commission convened its highest-level internal crisis management body for an urgent meeting about the cyber incidents, Politico said. This rapid escalation signals the institution treated the event as a critical security matter requiring immediate strategic coordination. Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier addressed the situation.

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He told the news outlet that the European Commission had taken the necessary steps in response to a detected cyber campaign. Individual systems were targeted and, in line with standard practice, the Commission informed those concerned, Regnier said. The precise extent of the data compromise remains unclear to the public. An EU official speaking to Politico indicated that while the immediate threat has been mitigated, the organization is still working to fully assess the damage.

That assessment includes determining whether any data was exfiltrated or altered during the breach window. The Commission continues to investigate the origins and full impact of the cyber campaign. With immediate containment achieved, the focus now shifts to a comprehensive forensic analysis. Investigators aim to identify the specific entry points used by attackers.

Commission Assesses Extent of Data Breach

The institution has also committed to transparency by informing those affected, ensuring individuals are aware of the potential exposure of their personal information. Additional security measures are expected as the investigation proceeds. The disruption highlights the vulnerability of internal administrative processes to external cyber threats. It also shows the practical consequences for staff welfare and payroll administration when key systems go offline.

Politico reported that the breach involved the unauthorized access or disruption of critical internal digital infrastructure. The affected platforms included human resources tools responsible for processing payslips and managing employee time records. Specialized systems handling medical reimbursement claims were also affected. The disruption persisted for approximately ten days, during which these essential administrative functions were suspended.

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While the European Commission has stated that it believes it has contained the majority of the attack, the full picture remains under investigation. Officials have not yet released details on the number of individuals affected or the specific data elements involved. The Commission has not publicly confirmed the exact entry point or the identity of any attackers. It also has not said whether any data was removed from its systems.

EU High-Level Crisis Body Addresses Cyber Threat

The incident is a reminder of the growing threat facing EU institutions and other large organizations. Cybersecurity experts often warn that administrative systems can be attractive targets because they hold personal and financial information. The Commission's decision to convene its highest-level internal crisis management body underscores the seriousness with which it views the incident. Such meetings are typically reserved for major security or operational emergencies.

The coming weeks will likely bring more details as forensic analysis continues. The Commission has said it will keep those concerned informed in line with its standard practice.