Europe's confidence in US as ally hits historic low

A recent survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations found that only 11% of Europeans view the US as an ally, a historic low.

Paris - Only 11% of Europe ans across 15 countries view the United States as an ally, a historic low and down from 16% half a year ago and 22% in November 2024, according to a survey published by the Europe an Council on Foreign Relations on Wednesday.

The findings, released ahead of G7 and NATO summits, highlight Europe's waning confidence in Washington as a reliable security partner. Majorities in all surveyed countries expressed doubts that the US would come to their defense in the event of an attack. Europeans were four percentage points more likely than last year to support increased national defense spending.

Italy is the only country where a clear majority remains opposed. 47% of respondents across the region back the idea of collective EU borrowing to fund defense initiatives, with the strongest support recorded in Portugal (59%), Denmark (56%), and the Netherlands (55%). Most respondents advocated reducing reliance on US military hardware in favor of European alternatives, with Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden reporting the highest support for buying European.

Poland was the sole outlier with a majority favoring increased purchases of US weapons, while Germany, Italy and Hungary showed significant division on the matter. Resistance to cutting domestic public spending for increased defense budgets remains strong in Italy (63%), Austria (59%) and Germany (56%). On energy policy, 44% of Europeans opposed resuming oil and gas imports from Russia despite rising costs.

Most respondents continue to support Ukraine as an ally or strategic partner, though consensus weakens when it comes to sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine post-war or expanding EU membership eastward. Majorities in every country polled except Bulgaria thought US-European relations would improve when US President Donald Trump left office.

The poll was carried out in May 2026 using a mix of methods by pollsters including Mandate Research and YouGov, sampling the views of people aged 18 and over in Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK





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