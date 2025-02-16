Europe Races to the Table as US Seeks Ukraine Peace

European leaders are pushing to be included in peace talks for the Ukraine war as the US plans a meeting with Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. President Trump's plan to meet with Putin has raised concerns among European allies.

Leaders of European nations are scrambling to secure a seat at the table for any discussions regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine. This comes as Washington announced a delegation of high-ranking US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, will convene in Saudi Arabia for ceasefire talks with their Russian and Ukrainian counterparts. However, the timing and specifics of the meeting remain undisclosed.

This move follows US President Donald Trump's announcement earlier this week that he intends to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to initiate peace talks. This declaration has sparked concern among US allies in Europe, who fear their interests will be marginalized in any potential agreement. Rubio, who was already scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia as part of his maiden Middle Eastern tour, spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Saturday, reiterating President Trump's commitment to finding a resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.Meanwhile, in Munich, NATO chief Mark Rutte emphasized the need for Europe to propose compelling ideas for securing peace in Ukraine if it aspires to participate in US-led negotiations. He urged European leaders to become more proactive and relevant in the discussions. Rutte also revealed his intention to travel to Paris on Monday to attend a projected meeting of European leaders convened by French President Emmanuel Macron. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed the sentiment, stating that Europe must assume a more prominent role within NATO and collaborate with the United States to safeguard Ukraine's future. Discussions regarding potential peacekeeper deployments in Europe are already underway as part of any future security guarantees for Ukraine.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, advocated for the establishment of a European army, arguing that the continent can no longer rely solely on the United States for protection. He expressed the belief that the time has come for Europe to develop its own military capabilities, citing the possibility that the US might decline to intervene in matters that threaten Europe. Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's determination to be involved in any decisions concerning its future, stating, 'No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.' However, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, cast doubt on the extent to which European concerns would be addressed. US officials have attempted to reassure Ukraine that it will not be overlooked despite its three years of battling Russia's invasion. Vice-President JD Vance, following his meeting with Zelenskyy, stated that the United States is seeking a 'durable, lasting peace' that will prevent further bloodshed in the coming years.Despite these assurances, the situation on the ground for Ukrainian forces continues to deteriorate. While the Russian army has suffered significant losses on the battlefield, they have managed to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine for over a year





UKRAINE WAR PEACE TALKS EUROPEAN UNION UNITED STATES RUSSIA NATO

