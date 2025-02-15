Europe Fears Being Left Out as Trump Pushes for Ukraine Peace Talks

European leaders are uneasy as President Trump takes the lead in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Concerns are growing that US actions may sideline European interests. Meanwhile, US officials are planning a meeting with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia.

European leaders are expressing alarm as US President Donald Trump moves forward with plans to broker peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, potentially sidelining their interests. The situation escalated when Trump announced his intention to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin , sparking concerns among European allies about being excluded from crucial negotiations.

Adding to the unease, the US State Department revealed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for ceasefire talks with Russian and Ukrainian representatives. While details regarding the timing of the meeting remain scarce, it's clear that Washington is taking a proactive approach to resolving the conflict. Meanwhile, in Munich, NATO chief Mark Rutte urged Europe to formulate 'good proposals' for securing peace in Ukraine if it desires to participate in US-led discussions. He emphasized that Europeans must demonstrate their relevance in the negotiations. Rutte also announced his intention to visit Paris to attend a meeting of European leaders convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, aimed at consolidating defense spending and planning their contribution to a post-conflict Europe.Discussions regarding potential peacekeepers for Ukraine are also underway, but remain in their infancy. Some experts argue that the focus should be on strengthening Ukraine's own military capabilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for the creation of a European army reflects his growing concern over Europe's reliance on American security guarantees. While the proposal has been floated previously without much traction, Zelensky's impassioned plea underlines the urgency of the situation. Zelensky also stressed Ukraine's unwavering demand to be included in any peace negotiations, stating, 'No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.' Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, offered assurances to European nations, stating they would not be directly involved in talks but would still have an 'input'. Despite these reassurances, anxieties remain high in Europe. The situation on the ground in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, with Russian forces claiming to have captured a village in the eastern Donetsk region. This incremental advance by Russian troops underscores the ongoing challenges and the need for a swift and comprehensive resolution to the conflict





