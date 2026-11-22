UN climate talks in Antalya ended without a consensus agreement after the European Union and Panama rejected a draft that did not explicitly mention fossil fuels, pushing negotiations into record extra time. COP31 President Murat Kurum confirmed no deal was adopted.

UN climate talks collapsed in disarray on Sunday as COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia failed to secure consensus on a final deal, with the European Union and others rejecting the draft.

Turkey's COP31 President Murat Kurum told the closing plenary that a deal was not approved. It is clear that there are parties in this hall who oppose this text, he said. We recognize that there is no consensus on this document.

Also read COP31 Reaches Final Climate Deal in Antalya After Deadline Extension

EU and Panama Reject Fossil Fuel Pact

Therefore, these decisions have not been adopted. The European Union rejected the proposed pact because it omits any mention of fossil fuels. Ireland's Climate and Energy Minister Darragh O'Brien, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said the EU and its member states object to the pact because it does not meet the moment.

We will not endorse a cover decision, or an Antalya Pact, that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change, O'Brien told a chaotic closing session a record 44 hours after the summit's official end. Panama, a vocal critic of the COP process that had threatened to walk away from the talks, also formally objected to the proposed deal as the summit plunged into a tumultuous finale.

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The proposed deal needed consensus approval from nearly 200 nations, but many states expressed frustration as the draft did not reference coal, oil or gas. We will not accept negotiating backwards in time, O'Brien said. And we will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuel. Ahead of the closing session, Kurum had urged parties to find compromise after nearly two weeks of grinding negotiations led to a complete stalemate.

We had negotiations and we listened to everyone patiently, Kurum told the final plenary. We wanted to give a good message to the rest of the world. The talks, which had been due to end on Friday, stretched deep into the weekend. Fossil fuels are a flashpoint at the climate talks, which come against a difficult backdrop of soaring energy prices and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran.

Saudi Arabia Blocks Fossil Fuel References

Language around fossil fuels is fiercely opposed by petrostates such as Saudi Arabia. A Saudi official declined to comment when approached by Agence France-Presse. Threats of a walkout Saturday prompted Turkey and Australia to convene a hurried meeting between the EU and Saudi Arabia, but a compromise remained elusive. With expectations low, negotiations chief Australia had sought an overarching political agreement to capture what countries agreed at COP31 and send a signal about the future course of climate action.

But the EU and island nations threatened by rising seas protested after a proposed text did not mention fossil fuels by name. The latest text introduced an oblique reference to a previous global deal in 2023 to shift the world away from fossil fuels but stopped short of naming them explicitly. The text also proposed retaining a contentious push to expand carbon capture, a technology championed by the fossil fuel industry but criticized as costly and ineffective.

Climate campaigners had urged countries to reject the deal. This text isn't a climate plan. It's a license to keep polluting, said Sara Shaw of environmental group 350.org. The summit had been under pressure to show progress on tackling soaring greenhouse gas emissions in a year of climate-linked disasters from Europe to Nepal and Indonesia.

The collapse comes in a year that has seen the most destructive impacts of global warming, such as extreme heat in Europe and glacial floods in Nepal, overshadowed by the demands of wars and public outcry over soaring living costs. Facing blowback over fossil fuels, Turkey and Australia pointed to electrification as a way to cut heat-trapping emissions and bolster energy security.

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Electrification Strategy Lacks Renewable Mandate

This works by replacing technologies that burn fossil fuels directly, like diesel cars and gas heating, with electric alternatives. The draft called for global efforts to boost the share of electricity in total final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035 and the expansion of clean energy. But it did not explicitly require that electrification be powered by renewable energy. Around one-third of global electricity is produced using coal and another fifth using fossil gas.

Attempts by Saudi Arabia, India and Kenya to delay the next major reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have been another major source of friction. The draft text highlights the importance of these reports for an upcoming stocktake of global carbon-cutting efforts in 2028. Dozens of countries across Europe, Africa and the Pacific want these assessments by the IPCC, the global authority on climate science, published in time for that crucial stocktake.

Countries have also disagreed at COP31 over how to respond to the looming breach of the 1.5C warming target set under the Paris climate accord. The latest draft expressed deep concern that global warming would cross 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in the next few years.

Nations Clash Over Warming Target Breach

The text acknowledged for the first time that global warming is on course to exceed the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold countries had sought to preserve, while calling for faster development of carbon-removal technologies to eventually reverse the overshoot. The talks also jammed over long-running complaints that rich nations are shirking their obligations to help developing nations confront climate change. The removal of a $120 billion target for climate adaptation angered developing nations.

The last major breakdown in UN climate talks came in Copenhagen in 2009, when countries failed to adopt the Copenhagen Accord by consensus in a setback for multilateral climate diplomacy. The COP process is the main vehicle through which countries coordinate their efforts to curb global warming. Its annual summit is seen as an important opportunity to signal that nations are willing to work together to find solutions and help finance the myriad problems caused by rising temperatures.

While a major blow to efforts to ratchet up international action, the failure to agree a political declaration in Antalya does not wipe out the obligations agreed by previous summits or erase the technical and legal frameworks governing multilateral action against climate change.