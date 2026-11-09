EU Sues IBM, Atos, and Leonardo Over Smart Border System Delays

The European Union has launched legal action against IBM, Atos, and Leonardo regarding significant delays in the Entry/Exit System implementation. The dispute focuses on contract fulfillment rather than current system operations within the Schengen area.

The European Union has initiated formal legal proceedings against major technology and defense firms IBM, Atos, and Leonardo following persistent delays in the development of its new smart border infrastructure. This significant legal move, first reported by the Financial Times on Monday, targets the companies responsible for building the Entry/Exit System. The dispute highlights the growing friction between the European Union and its primary contractors as the bloc seeks to modernize its external border security protocols.

Legal Action Against Core Contractors

EU-LISA, the agency charged with the operational management of large-scale IT systems within the area, is the entity responsible for suing these firms. The legal action stems from repeated failures to meet development timelines for the Entry/Exit System, an electronic framework designed to record the entry and exit of non-EU nationals at the bloc's external borders. This system applies across all twenty-nine countries in the Schengen area and serves the critical function of identifying visa overstayers, combating identity fraud, and curbing illegal migration.

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Dispute Over Development Timeline

While the lawsuit is a major development, EU-LISA explicitly stated to the Financial Times that these legal proceedings have absolutely no impact on the current functioning of the Entry/Exit System. The agency clarified that the dispute is strictly related to historical delays in the delivery of the system during its development phase. Consequently, the ongoing operation of the EES remains unaffected by the contractual disagreements between the agency and its vendors. Reuters was unable to independently verify the specific details of the report at the time of publication.

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Consortium History and Financial Penalties

The roots of this conflict date back to 2019, when the EU agency awarded a core contract for the Entry/Exit System to a consortium that included IBM Belgium, Atos Belgium, and Leonardo. This six-year agreement was designed to cover both the implementation and ongoing maintenance of the central Entry/Exit System. The tension escalated significantly in October 2021, when Atos Belgium and IBM Belgium contested both the principle and the calculation of a fine imposed by the agency. They argued in an October 2021 letter that the delays were caused by external factors, specifically citing the disruptive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ongoing Contractor Pushback

The disagreement continued to unfold over the following months, with the three companies pushing back against new deadlines set by EU-LISA in February 2022. This persistent resistance to revised schedules likely contributed to the decision to escalate the matter to formal legal channels. Requests for comment sent to IBM, Leonardo, Atos, and EU-LISA outside of regular business hours did not yield immediate responses from any of the involved parties. The legal battle now proceeds, marking a significant chapter in the European Union's effort to secure reliable technology partnerships for its border management systems.