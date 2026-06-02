EU reaches tentative deal on external "return hubs" for migrants amid rights‑group backlash

EU lawmakers and governments have agreed on draft rules allowing the establishment of third‑country centres to house migrants ordered to leave the bloc, a move criticised by human‑rights groups as facilitating abusive detention and deportation practices.

European Union legislators and member‑state governments reached a provisional agreement on Monday that would permit the creation of " return hubs " in third countries where migrants who have been ordered to leave the EU can be sent.

The proposal, first drafted by the European Commission last year, is intended to speed up the removal of rejected asylum seekers and visa overstayers, a process that the Commission says currently sees only about one‑fifth of those ordered to depart actually leaving. Under the new framework, national authorities could establish detention and processing centres outside EU territory and transfer individuals - often without any personal or family ties to the host country - to those sites.

The legislation also lengthens permissible detention periods, authorises the seizure of personal belongings, expands biometric data collection, and grants powers to search homes and other "relevant premises", a phrase that rights groups argue is overly vague and could justify intrusive raids. Human‑rights organisations have condemned the draft as a potential "draconian detention and deportation machine".

Silvia Carta, advocacy officer for the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (PICUM), warned that the measures could enable systematic abuses, while Greek lawyer Minos Mouzourakis described the rulebook as "a recipe for extremely damaging and extremely dangerous practices" in Europe. Critics point to recent incidents in several member states where authorities have conducted night‑time home visits, confiscated belongings and forced deportations of even recognized refugees, sometimes to Greece or other border countries, without giving individuals adequate time to prepare.

French Green Party MEP Mélissa Camara echoed these concerns, declaring that the legalisation of external return hubs, the allowance for the detention of minors and the adoption of tactics reminiscent of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement constitute a complete legal arsenal for a xenophobic agenda. Despite the outcry, several governments are already moving toward implementation.

The Netherlands is coordinating with Denmark, Germany, Greece and Austria to set up joint return and transit hubs, while bilateral discussions with Uganda on a similar scheme have been paused. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten has described the situation as an "asylum crisis", citing overcrowded reception facilities such as the Ter Apel registration centre, which now admits only the most vulnerable applicants.

Anti‑migration protests have flared in towns hosting temporary shelters, reflecting public anxiety over capacity shortages and a perceived slow pace of deportations. The deal still requires formal ratification by the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers before it can become law, but, if adopted, it would mark a significant tightening of EU migration policy at a time when irregular arrivals fell 26 percent last year, the lowest level since 2021





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European Union Migration Policy Return Hubs Human Rights Criticism Asylum Enforcement EU Legislative Agreement

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