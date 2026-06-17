EU Parliament Approves Controversial Migration Reform with Return Hubs and Extended Detention

European lawmakers have approved a major reform of migration rules, allowing for detention up to two years and the creation of return hubs outside the EU. The measure, criticized by human rights groups, aims to boost low repatriation rates.

European lawmakers gave final approval on Wednesday to a major overhaul of the bloc's migration rules, adopting measures that significantly expand detention powers and allow for the creation of return hubs outside the European Union.

The vote in Strasbourg, with 418 in favor and 218 against, marks one of the last steps in a legislative process that has accelerated as Brussels and member states respond to growing public pressure to curb irregular migration. The reform is designed to address the low rate of repatriations, with less than 30 percent of those ordered to leave actually returned to their countries of origin.

Malik Azmani, a Dutch centrist lawmaker who sponsored the bill, hailed the outcome as a victory for effective migration management.

'People rightly expect that those with no right to stay return to their countries of origin,' he said. The vote drew cheers and calls of 'send them back' from far-right parliamentarians, prompting left-wing members to chant 'shame on you' in response-highlighting deep divisions over a text that human rights groups have condemned as excessively harsh.

The new rules establish a strict obligation for migrants subject to expulsion to cooperate with authorities; those who fail to do so, or who pose a security risk, can be detained for up to two years. Authorities are also permitted to search third-country nationals, their homes, and other relevant premises, and to seize personal belongings to enforce returns. A key provision allows member states to open return hubs outside EU borders, where migrants without legal status can be sent.

Several countries, including Denmark, Austria, Greece, Germany, and the Netherlands, have already explored such options. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated on Sunday that the goal is to finalize agreements for these structures in 2026 and make them operational from 2027. The plan gained further endorsement on Tuesday when most EU nations agreed to seek EU funding for such centers, though France and Spain opposed the move.

Proponents argue that return hubs can facilitate repatriations and act as a deterrent, but critics question their effectiveness and raise concerns about legal oversight. Britain abandoned a similar scheme with Rwanda, and Italian-run facilities in Albania have faced legal challenges. Human Rights Watch's Iskra Kirova warned that member states may deport migrants to facilities in countries with poor human rights records, such as Rwanda or Uzbekistan. The reform has sparked outrage from left-wing politicians and humanitarian organizations.

Alessandro Zan of the centre-left S&D group called it 'a dark chapter for Europe,' warning that it paves the way for forced deportations and invasive checks reminiscent of Trump-era ICE practices. Maria Nyman of Caritas said the changes risk stigmatizing and criminalizing migrants. The law now requires a formal green light from member states, which have already provisionally endorsed it. Most provisions will apply immediately after that, with some taking effect 12 months later.

The vote underscores the EU's shift toward a tougher stance on migration, fueled by a souring of public opinion and far-right electoral gains across the continent





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